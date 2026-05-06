/From Ahmedabad to Dubai: Stadiums to Host Most IPL Finals

Which stadium has hosted the most IPL finals? From Ahmedabad’s 2026 venue shift to Dubai’s double-header, discover the top cricket grounds that have staged the IPL’s biggest match. Updated with the latest BCCI news and historical stats!
The Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad leads this list for hosting three finals to date, and is scheduled to stage another (IPL 2026), after the BCCI shifted the venue from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad. The renovated stadium hosted the 2022, 2023 and 2025 finale.
The second on this list is the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, which has hosted three IPL finals (2011, 2012 and 2024). While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the title at this venue in 2011, Kolkata Knight Riders won on the remaining two occasions, beating CSK (2012) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) (in 2024) in the respective finals.
The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata has hosted two IPL finals (in 2013 and 2015), with the Mumbai Indians (MI) winning on both occasions. Ironically, they defeated the Chennai Super Kings both times.
Tied with Eden Gardens is Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has also hosted two IPL finals (2014 and 2016), with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) winning titles, respectively. The same venue, however, was also supposed to host the IPL 2026 final, only for the BCCI to shift the venue to Ahmedabad.
The first-ever IPL final host, Navi Mumbai, has also hosted two IPL finals (2008 and 2010). While the Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai to win the maiden edition, CSK won its first IPL title at this venue two years later (beating Mumbai Indians in the final in 2010).
Next is the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, which has also hosted two finals (2017 and 2019), with the Mumbai Indians winning on both occasions. While they beat the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017, Mumbai beat rivals Chennai in a last-ball thriller in 2019.
Foreign venues have hosted IPL finals thrice, with Dubai hosting them back-to-back (2020 and 2021) during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Mumbai Indians won their fifth IPL title in 2020, beating Delhi in a lop-sided finale, Chennai won its fourth, beating KKR.
The only two venues to have hosted an IPL final just once are Mumbai and Johannesburg in South Africa. While the Wankhede Stadium hosted the 2018 final, which saw the returning CSK winning back their IPL crown, Deccan Chargers (now SRH) won it at the Wanderers in Johannesburg in 2009, beating RCB in the summit clash.