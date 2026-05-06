/Major blow to Mumbai Indians as captain Hardik Pandya skips Raipur travel for RCB fixture

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has skipped travelling to Raipur for his team’s marquee away fixture against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday (May 10). In a massive blow to the former five-time champions, Pandya will likely miss this crucial IPL 2026 match, with Mumbai needing to win their remaining four matches to stay afloat in the playoff race. As the MI squad assembled at Mumbai’s domestic T1 terminal to fly to Raipur, RCB’s second home venue this edition, there were no signs of Pandya, with the latest reports also suggesting his continued absence throughout this visit.

Pandya missed out on playing the home game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with Suryakumar Yadav stepping up in his place. When asked about his sudden absence, SKY said, “He's not well tonight, so I'm just stepping into his shoes. But otherwise, everything is fine.”

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Although the franchise confirmed the same in their official statement, saying, "Hardik Pandya is unwell with back spasm; hence Suryakumar Yadav is captain for today's game,” rumours of something more to this than just an injury are surfacing all across the internet. With MI failing to find results (despite top-notch resources) and Pandya also unable to click with the bat and ball, speculations are mounting that Pandya's absence may be more than physical, as questions arise regarding his long-term future as Mumbai Indians captain.



Earlier, his teammate and the man-in-form, Ryan Rickelton, also updated on Pandya’s fitness and future availability after his match-winning knock and partnership in the previous game.



"I don't know when he's expected to be back. I only found out this afternoon that he had back spasms. So I'm not aware of the extent of it - I wouldn't even call it an injury - or how serious it is or what he's feeling. But I'm sure he'll be back with the group as we head to Raipur this week," Rickelton said on his franchise captain.

