/IPL 2026: Pathan compares Shreyas Iyer with MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, says 'has to be right up'

Former India speedster Irfan Pathan was full of praise for Shreyas Iyer as the Punjab Kings continue to excel in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Sitting at the top of the table, the Punjab Kings have enjoyed a stellar run since Iyer took over as the captain. According to Irfan, Shreyas is in the same league as Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, having already led his side in three IPL finals in the past.

Irfan praises Shreyas Iyer

“Shreyas Iyer, who has taken three franchises to the final and won it with KKR. One more trophy; if he wins it with Punjab, he will surpass everyone,” Pathan said before the SRH vs PBKS contest.

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“On that list of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Gautam Gambhir, I feel Shreyas Iyer has to be right up there among the best captains. It is not easy to take three different franchises to the finals. Each franchise is different; their culture, setup, and mindset are completely different. To adjust to those things and then lead the way forward is not easy. No one has ever done it,” Pathan added.

Punjab Kings sit top of the table as they took on SRH in IPL 2026 on Wednesday (May 6). They come into the game on the back of back-to-back defeats in IPL 2026 as they first lost to the Rajasthan Royals at home before losing to the Gujarat Titans.

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Despite the setback, PBKS are favourites to reach the IPL 2026 Playoffs, having finished runners-up in the last edition. They lost to RCB in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium while also losing to them at home in the league match and Qualifier 1. In case Shreyas reaches the IPL final with PBKS, he will become the first captain to reach three consecutive IPL finals.