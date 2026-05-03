Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /IPL 2026, SRH vs KKR: Sunil Narine scripts history, becomes first foreign bowler to scalp 200 wickets

IPL 2026, SRH vs KKR: Sunil Narine scripts history, becomes first foreign bowler to scalp 200 wickets

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: May 03, 2026, 18:16 IST | Updated: May 03, 2026, 18:16 IST
IPL 2026, SRH vs KKR: Sunil Narine scripts history, becomes first foreign bowler to scalp 200 wickets

IPL 2026, SRH vs KKR: Sunil Narine scripts history, becomes first foreign bowler to scalp 200 wickets Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Playing against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Narine also became the third bowler to reach the feat. Interestingly, he is also the bowler with the most wickets for a single franchise in the IPL.

Sunil Narine scripted history in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) on Sunday (May 3) as he became the first bowler to scalp 200 wickets. Playing against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Narine also became the third bowler to reach the feat. Interestingly, he is also the bowler with the most wickets for a single franchise in the IPL.

Narine scripts history

Narine reached the landmark during KKR’s fixture against SRH in Hyderabad, returning figures of 2/31 as SRH were bowled out for 165. Since making his debut in 2012, Narine has been a cornerstone of KKR’s bowling attack because of his control, economy, and ability to deliver breakthroughs across phases. Over the years, Narine has built a decorated record with the franchise, playing a key role in KKR’s title-winning campaigns in 2012, 2014, and 2024.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He was awarded the MVP (Most Valuable Player) in 2012 and 2018, underlining his impact on the team.

More to Follow…

Related Stories

About the Author

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Share on twitter

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports. Aditya provides comprehensive co...Read More

Trending Topics