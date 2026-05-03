/IPL 2026, SRH vs KKR: Sunil Narine scripts history, becomes first foreign bowler to scalp 200 wickets

Sunil Narine scripted history in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) on Sunday (May 3) as he became the first bowler to scalp 200 wickets. Playing against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Narine also became the third bowler to reach the feat. Interestingly, he is also the bowler with the most wickets for a single franchise in the IPL.

Narine scripts history

Narine reached the landmark during KKR’s fixture against SRH in Hyderabad, returning figures of 2/31 as SRH were bowled out for 165. Since making his debut in 2012, Narine has been a cornerstone of KKR’s bowling attack because of his control, economy, and ability to deliver breakthroughs across phases. Over the years, Narine has built a decorated record with the franchise, playing a key role in KKR’s title-winning campaigns in 2012, 2014, and 2024.

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He was awarded the MVP (Most Valuable Player) in 2012 and 2018, underlining his impact on the team.

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