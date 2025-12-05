/IPL 2026: Riyan Parag 'more than ready' for captaining Rajasthan Royals if offered

Rajasthan Royals are entering the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction without a captain. The franchise had traded their long-time skipper Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the upcoming mini-auction. In return, RR got veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and England's Sam Curran. While Jadeja is an option to lead the side, RR batter Riyan Parag is also one of the options. Parag, however, isn't thinking about the captaincy as of now but acknowledged that he's ready for the role if offered.

"There haven't been any discussions about captaincy at RR yet," Parag said in a chat with ESPNcricinfo. "Manoj (Badale) sir (the team owner) has told us that the decision will be made only after the auction. I'm not thinking about it right now either. If I start thinking about it now, it will mess with my mindset, and a significant amount of mental space will be occupied by just one thing - captaincy, captaincy, captaincy.

"If the team and management feel that I'm the right fit for the captaincy role, then I'm more than ready. Similarly, if they feel that I can contribute more effectively to the team as just a player, I'm ready for that too. My main goal is to have a season where I score 500-600 runs and take 10-15 wickets and help the team win the trophy," he added.

Rajasthan Royals enter the auction with INR 16.05 crore purse with a maximum nine slots available after retaining 16 players ahead of the auction with only one slot for a foreign players.