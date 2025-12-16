The IPL 2026 mini auction is currently underway at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, with all franchises keen to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season. A total of 369 players are going under the hammer at the IPL 2026 mini auction, including 244 Indian players and 115 overseas cricketers. With only 77 slots available across the 10 franchises, the bidding has been intense so far, as teams carefully manage their purses while trying to fill key gaps in their squads. Teams with bigger purses are expected to push the bidding, especially for foreign match-winners. As the auction process continues, players like Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer and David Miller are among the top stars who have attracted big bids so far. Here are the five most expensive players purchased at the auction till now.