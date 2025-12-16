Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /IPL 2026 mini auction Live: Top 5 most expensive players ft Green, Pathirana, Bishnoi, Iyer

IPL 2026 mini auction Live: Top 5 most expensive players ft Green, Pathirana, Bishnoi, Iyer

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Dec 16, 2025, 15:07 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 16:13 IST
IPL 2026 mini auction Live: Top 5 most expensive players ft Green, Pathirana, Bishnoi, Iyer

IPL trophy Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

IPL 2026 mini auction: As the auction process continues, players like Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer and David Miller are among the top stars who have attracted big bids so far. 

The IPL 2026 mini auction is currently underway at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, with all franchises keen to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season. A total of 369 players are going under the hammer at the IPL 2026 mini auction, including 244 Indian players and 115 overseas cricketers. With only 77 slots available across the 10 franchises, the bidding has been intense so far, as teams carefully manage their purses while trying to fill key gaps in their squads. Teams with bigger purses are expected to push the bidding, especially for foreign match-winners. As the auction process continues, players like Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer and David Miller are among the top stars who have attracted big bids so far. Here are the five most expensive players purchased at the auction till now.

IPL 2026 auction: 5 most expensive players

Cameron Green

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Cameron Green Photograph: (AFP)

The Australian all-rounder Cameron Green goes to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 25.20 crore, the highest-ever for an overseas player at an auction.

Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana Photograph: (AFP)

Sri Lankan speedster Matheesha Pathirana goes to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 18 crore.

Trending Stories

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi Photograph: (AFP)

Ravi Bishnoi has been snapped up by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for INR 7.20 crore, securing his a place in the squad.

Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer Photograph: (AFP)

Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 7 crore. He has the ability to bat aggressively in the middle overs and also offer some part-time spin.

David Miller

David Miller Photograph: (AFP)

The star Proteas' finisher David Miller goes to Delhi Capitals (DC) for INR 2 crore.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

Trending Topics