The IPL 2026 mini auction is currently underway at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, with all franchises keen to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season. A total of 369 players are going under the hammer at the IPL 2026 mini auction, including 244 Indian players and 115 overseas cricketers. With only 77 slots available across the 10 franchises, the bidding has been intense so far, as teams carefully manage their purses while trying to fill key gaps in their squads. Teams with bigger purses are expected to push the bidding, especially for foreign match-winners. As the auction process continues, players like Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer and David Miller are among the top stars who have attracted big bids so far. Here are the five most expensive players purchased at the auction till now.
IPL 2026 auction: 5 most expensive players
Cameron Green
Cameron Green Photograph: (AFP)
The Australian all-rounder Cameron Green goes to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 25.20 crore, the highest-ever for an overseas player at an auction.
Matheesha Pathirana
Matheesha Pathirana Photograph: (AFP)
Sri Lankan speedster Matheesha Pathirana goes to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 18 crore.
Ravi Bishnoi
Ravi Bishnoi Photograph: (AFP)
Ravi Bishnoi has been snapped up by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for INR 7.20 crore, securing his a place in the squad.
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer Photograph: (AFP)
Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 7 crore. He has the ability to bat aggressively in the middle overs and also offer some part-time spin.
David Miller
David Miller Photograph: (AFP)
The star Proteas' finisher David Miller goes to Delhi Capitals (DC) for INR 2 crore.