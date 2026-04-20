/IPL 2026 | 'Little notes off each other': Copper Connolly reveals secret behind PBKS' batting prowess

Copper Connolly announced himself in IPL with a match-winning 72 not out for Punjab Kings 2026 season opener against Gujarat Titans. He got overshadowed in the presence of big stars like Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Shreyas Iyer before reminding everyone of his abilities on Sunday (Apr 19) against Lucknow Super Giant. The Aussie all-rounder scored 87 off 46 balls vs LSG and added 182 runs for the second wicket with Priyansh Arya (93 off 37 balls). The batters, in total, hit 16 of 21 sixes PBKS managed simply by 'taking notes off each other's batting.'

Connolly explains six-hitting ability of PBKS

Speaking after the game against LSG, Connolly addressed batting under Arya's big-hitting shadow and said: "I think we will have discussions about what works for each other and we take little things out of each other's books. We're all looking to try and get better. That's what the game's about.

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"You're trying to get better and you're trying to, I guess, be the best team there is. And yeah, we've enjoyed sort of taking little notes off each other, and we're looking forward to, yeah, plenty more notes and messages from each other to get better as a group and a squad," he added.

While others get attention for flamboyant batting, Connolly has went on to hit 14 sixes this season - joint fifth-most in IPL 2026 along with PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer and second highest for the franchise behind Priyansh Arya's 20 maximums.

Punjab Kings steamrolling in IPL 2026

The PBKS batters are having a gala time in IPL 2026 with four batters crossing 200-run mark in six matches played so far. PBKS have three batters in top 10 of orange cap leaderboard and four in top 11. Connoll is PBKS' highest run-scorer this season with 223 runs in five innings at an average of nearly 56 and a strike rate of 164. He has hit two fifties with a best of 87 which came against LSG.