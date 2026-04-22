/IPL 2026 | Abhishek Sharma's historic 135 not out vs DC takes him ahead of all batters

Abhishek Sharma scored 135 not out against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday (Apr 21), his second IPL hundred, and entered the record books for his effort. Thanks to Abhishek, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted 242/3 in 20 overs, which proved 47 runs too many for DC in the end. With the century, Abhishek became the first batter in IPL history to have two individual scores of 130+ runs. During his previous century, which came against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, he scored 141 - third highest individual score in the tournament history behind Chris Gayle (175 not out in IPL 2013) and Brendon McCullum (158 not out in IPL 2008). Notably, only seven times a batter has crossed 130-run mark in IPL and Abhishek accounts for two of those seven times.

Abhishek Sharma now in league of his own in IPL 2026

Known for his aggressive batting style, Abhishek climbed the batting charts with his century on Tuesday (Apr 21) vs DC. In his unbeaten innings of 68-ball 135, Abhishek hit 10 sixes and 10 fours, scoring 100 runs off boundaries only. Below are his IPL 2026 numbers:

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Abhishek currently holds the orange cap for most runs (323) in the tournament - three runs more than his SRH teammate Heinrich Klaasen (320).

Abhishek has hit most sixes (27) in the tournament so far including 10 vs DC - the most in an innings in IPL 2026. Next best is RCB skipper Rajat Patidar with 22 maximums.

Abhishek has joint-most fifty-plus scores (3) along with Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, and Klaasen. Although, only he has one hundred to go with two fifties while others have three fifties each.

Abhishek's 135 not out is also the highest individual score in the IPL 2026 so far and his overall strike rate of 215 is third best behind Priyansh Arya (248) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (236.53).

Which batters have scored 130+ runs in an IPL innings?

Abhishek Sharma is one of the six batters to score 130+ runs in an IPL innings and the only one to do so two times out of a total seven. Below are the batters who have crossed 130-run mark in an IPL innings: