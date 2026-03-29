/IPL 2026: DP World extends support to grassroots cricket with Delhi Capitals

DP World on Saturday (Mar 28) announced the renewal and expansion of its partnership with Delhi Capitals, reinforcing its role as the franchise’s Global Logistics Partner delivering seamless access for the team, while advancing access to grassroots cricket across India.



The renewed partnership builds on a successful three-year collaboration, combining high-performance logistics for the team with community-driven initiatives. Since the launch of the Beyond Boundaries Initiative in 2023, DP World has supported grassroots cricket talent by delivering 13 repurposed shipping containers and 3,300 cricket kits across eight countries. In India, communities in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Lucknow and Chennai have already benefited from the program.

In Delhi NCR, DP World delivered two repurposed shipping containers, transformed into fully equipped, multi-purpose pavilions, along with more than 500 cricket kits, helping provide essential infrastructure and equipment to nurture emerging talent.

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Hemant Kumar Ruia, Country Manager, DP World, Subcontinent (India), said: “This partnership reflects DP World’s commitment to enabling performance, both on and off the field. Over the past three years, DP World has supported grassroots cricket through repurposed container pavilions, kits, and masterclasses with cricketing legends. As we renew our association with Delhi Capitals, we are proud to deliver seamless logistics that allow the team to perform at its best, while expanding access to the game in communities across India.”

Sunil Gupta, CEO, Delhi Capitals, added: “DP World has brought a clear focus on purpose and community to this partnership. Their commitment to expanding access to cricket and supporting grassroots initiatives has added an important dimension to our collaboration. We look forward to continuing this journey together.”

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As part of the partnership, DP World has opened the DP World Delhi Capitals Arena in Gurugram, offering 1,000 free play hours to the community. Accessible to fans, aspiring cricketers and the wider public, the arena will give more people the opportunity to step onto the field and experience the game firsthand. Aspiring players and fans can find out more information through Delhi Capitals’ social channels.



The renewed partnership further strengthens the relationship between Delhi Capitals and DP World, building on DP World’s association as the Title Partner of the Delhi Capitals Women’s Team since 2024.

