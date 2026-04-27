/IPL 2026: Big boost for MI as franchise signs Keshav Maharaj as replacement for Mitchell Santner

Mumbai Indians (MI) have roped in South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj as a replacement for Mitchell Santner, who has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 with a shoulder injury. In an official statement, the franchise confirmed that the left-arm spinner from South Africa will step in after Santner picked up a left shoulder injury in the previous game. MI also extended their wishes for Santner’s speedy recovery and expressed hope of seeing him back soon.

"Mumbai Indians have confirmed the signing of South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj as a replacement for Mitchell Santner, who has been ruled out of IPL 2026, due to the injury he sustained on his left shoulder in the previous match," Mumbai Indians said in a release.



"Mumbai Indians wish Santner a full recovery and look forward to seeing him back in action soon," it added.

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Maharaj brings significant experience across formats for South Africa. Known for his accuracy and ability to apply sustained pressure, he has been a regular in the national side since debuting in 2016. Notably, he was named in South Africa’s squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup before playing a T20I, later making his debut as captain against Sri Lanka and striking with his very first ball in the format.

A proven leader in both international and franchise cricket, Maharaj has picked up 31 wickets in his last 30 T20 matches, with best figures of 3/15. Overall, he has claimed 191 wickets in 218 T20s at an average of 27.63, including a career-best of 4/15.

Santner’s campaign was cut short after four matches, where he took five wickets at an average of 25.00, with best figures of 2/16 and scored 26 runs in two innings.