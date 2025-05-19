Abhishek Sharma smashed half a dozen sixes in his 20-ball 59 to ensure a convincing six-wicket win for Sunrisers Hyderabad and knock Lucknow Super Giants out of the IPL playoffs race here on Monday (May 19).

Mitchell Marsh (65 off 39) and Aiden Markram (61 off 38) struck fifties before Sunrisers Hyderabad stemmed the flow of runs to limit LSG to 205/7.

In the absence of his unwell opening partner Travis Head, Abhishek took the onus on himself to provide a perfect launch pad in the run chase before Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 28) and Kamindu Mendis (32 off 21) did the rest.

Earlier in the innings, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram's blitzkrieg and Nicholas Pooran's finishing touches led Lucknow Super Giants to 205/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.



Marsh's 65 and Markram's 61 did the groundwork for LSG and Pooran thrilled with his 45 to push the Super Giants to a tough total.



Hyderabad sent Lucknow to bat after which Marsh and Markram opened fire with their swashbuckling play. Marsh started the proceedings with the first shot of the match with a boundary and it was an eye-catching upper cut as he brought out his A-game straightaway.



He complemented it with an 80m top off Sunrisers captain Pat Cummins on the fourth delivery of the first over to signal the start of his merciless rampage. Marsh smashed the ball over long-on off Harsh Dubey in the subsequent over to clear his intentions early.