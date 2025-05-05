Rain had the final say in the crucial game between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday (May 5) in IPL 2025. Although the outcome made SRH the third team after CSK and RR to get knocked out from the playoffs race, one point to DC keeps them afloat in the fight for the final four. With 13 points from 11 contested matches, Delhi sit in fifth place on the points table.

Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first, making perhaps the perfect start to their innings. Captain Pat Cummins removed DC opener Karun Nair on a first-ball duck, caught behind. He then picked up two more wickets in his first spell, removing Faf du Plessis and Abishek Porel on single digits to put DC on the backfoot.

Delhi captain Axar Patel's dismissal on the penultimate ball of the Powerplay saw DC reeling at 26 for four at one stage. It didn’t end there, as star batter KL Rahul got out a few balls later, leaving DC in a dire position.

Tristan Stubbs and Vipraj Nigam steaded DC’s sinking boat with a decent sixth-wicket stand, but a wicket in the 13th over halted their momentum.

Then came the moment the DC fans were waiting for - a counter led by Ashutosh Sharma, who hit a brilliant 41 off 26 balls, including three sixes and two fours. Though he departed inside the final over, Stubbs held the other end, remaining unbeaten at 41 off 36 balls.

Owing to a fantastic bowling effort, DC could only manage 133 for seven in 20 overs.

The target, however, looked like a chasable one, but Rain Gods had other plans. Just after the first innings got over, it began pouring, eventually resulting in no result.

Though SunRisers Hyderabad sit at the eighth spot with just seven points in 11 contested matches, 13 points to DC in as many games keep them closer to the playoff spot.