The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur witnessed a one-sided contest on Thursday (May 1), as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) were outplayed by the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025. Mumbai, led by Hardik Pandya, secured a dominant 100-run victory, knocking the Royals out of the tournament. But despite the defeat, RR had something to smile about. This wasn’t just any game; it was their special Pink Promise match.

As part of this annual initiative, Rajasthan Royals pledged to light up six homes in Sambhar, a small town in Rajasthan, with solar power for every six hit during the match. By the end of the evening, a total of 13 sixes were struck, seven by Mumbai and six by Rajasthan, meaning 78 homes will soon be illuminated through this thoughtful effort.

This isn’t the first time RR have used cricket as a tool for change.

Last year, with support from Luminous, they lit up over 250 homes in rural Rajasthan. Now, thanks to this match, 78 more families will benefit through this initiative. Rajasthan Royals have perfectly used the reach and excitement of IPL to bring out a change.

While the match had its big moments, the real victory came off the field. In a tournament full of victory and defeat, this initiative stood out not just for the sixes hit, but for the homes it aims to brighten.

MI in the top two

With this win, Mumbai Indians have climbed to the top of the points table, extending their winning streak to six matches. Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, have been officially knocked out of the IPL 2025 playoff race.

Mumbai will now aim to win their remaining three league games and secure a spot in the top two, which would earn them a place in Qualifier 1, scheduled for May 20 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Finishing in the top two provides a crucial advantage, a direct path to the final if you win Qualifier 1, and a second chance via Qualifier 2 if you don’t.

As the playoff race heats up, it will be interesting to see how the points table turns up in the coming days, with multiple teams still in contention for the playoffs.