The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is 49 matches into the this season and currently a lot of teams are in the race of playoff. Some of them like Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) but some like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are out of contention.

Here's what every team needs to make it to the IPL 2025 playoffs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

With 14 points from seven wins in 10 games, RCB are currently on the top of the points table. They need to win three more games out of their remaining four matches to be independent of any other team to make it to the playoffs.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

With 13 points from six wins and one no result in 10 games so far PBKS also need to win three of their remaining four games and get to 19 points to independently qualify for a playoff spot.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

With 12 points from six wins, including in all last five matches, out of 10 games, MI can have a shot at making it to the playoffs with 14 points but they'd be hoping to further secure it. If they finish on 18 points along with four other possible teams, they'd have net run rate advantage working for them.

Gujarat Giants (GT)

With 12 points from nine games, GT have the best shot of all to make it to the playoffs. They can firmly secure their place with four wins out of remaining five games and can even dream to finish in top two.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

DC started the season well but have lost the plot in last three-four games. They currently sit at 12 points from six wins in 10 games but would have to be dependent on other teams even with 18 points. They, however, have a shot in playoffs at 14 points as well so a lot of luck involved.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

With 10 points in 10 games, LSG also have their best shot if they win the remaining four games but not a guarantee. Also, two of their last four matches are against current top two teams.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

The defending champions are having a horrible season as well with 9 points in 10 games. They not only need to remaining all of their remaining four games, but be depended on other results as well.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

They currently have six points from 10 games and can finish at maximum 14 points - RR need a lot of luck starting with all the wins in remaining games.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)

They also have six points but have played only games so SRH can reach 16 points. The task, however, looks very tall given their current form.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Officially out of playoff race after eight losses in 10 games and just two wins.