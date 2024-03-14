IPL 2024: Boost for Delhi Capitals as Anrich Nortje returns to bowling in competitive cricket

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will get underway in less than ten days, with Delhi Capitals still seeking clearance on seamer Anrich Nortje, who has resumed bowling in competitive cricket for the first time since September last year. Though his return to action will boost the side's morale, the reality surrounding his workload still looms.

Nortje last played an international game on September 9, 2023, against Australia, bowling just five overs before pulling out with a lumber stress fracture, which kept him out of the 50-over World Cup, the Test series at home against India and the second edition of the SA20 since.

However, the pacer returned to action for the Warriors in a CSA T20 Challenge match against the Tuskers at St George's Park, wherein he conceded 12 runs without picking a wicket. Although he likes bowling with the new ball up front, Nortje bowled the second, sixth, ninth and 15th over in his comeback game.

Speaking with Cricbuzz, Warriors coach Robin Peterson said,

"He came through well. His pace was up; he's as quick as I've seen him. He looks happy with his body. Now his target is playing back-to-back competitive games."

While Nortje missed a few games after that for personal reasons, he will return to play the home game against Boland on Sunday.

Quick Nortje eye comeback

Nortje is among those super-fast pacers who have clocked three of the ten quickest balls bowled in the history of IPL, with him searing over 150 Kmph regularly.

Having missed IPL 2019 and the World Cup later that year, Nortje knows what it means to remain on the sidelines for the most important tournaments.

However, Peterson backs Nortje to be mentally ready for the action-packed summer, including the T20 World Cup (in June in the Caribbean and the USA).

"There's always that element of getting confident in the machine again," Peterson said.

"But Anrich is incredibly professional. He's had injuries before, so he's got some sort of formula on how to recover and what to do. The more I watch him bowl, the more he seems fine. He looks fit and healthy. He looks happy."

What was his mental state? "He's rock solid," Peterson said. "He's got no issues. Anrich is a low-maintenance cricketer. He does his work and gets on with it,” the coach added.