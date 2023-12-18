IPL 2024 Auction Live Streaming: Easy ways to watch IPL Mini Auction LIVE Streaming for free in India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the roster of players set to be auctioned at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 mini-auction, scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19.

For the upcoming IPL 2024 auction, the total available salary cap is ₹262.96 crore. Gujarat Titans boast the highest purse at ₹38.15 crore, while Lucknow Super Giants have the lowest at ₹13.15 crore. Across the 10 IPL franchises, a total of 77 slots will be filled, including 30 for overseas players. In preparation for the IPL 2024 auction, teams have already made decisions on player retention and releases. Additionally, the Kolkata Knight Riders have 12 open positions in their squad, with four slots specifically reserved for overseas players.

Out of all the franchises, Gujarat Titans (GT) currently possess the largest purse, amounting to Rs 38.15 crore. This financial advantage stems from the funds they acquired through a trade with MI, involving Hardik Pandya returning to his previous franchise. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) hold the smallest purse size among the ten franchises, standing at Rs 13.15 crore.

Here is the list of Retained players:

Retained Players: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande

Delhi Capitals

Retained Players: Abhishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, David Warner, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull

Gujarat Titans

Retained Players: Abhinav Sadarangani, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha

Kolkata Knight Riders

Retained Players: Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz , Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

Lucknow Super Giants

Retained Players: Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal (T), K. Gowtham, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Naveen Ul Haq, Nicholas Pooran, Prerak Mankad, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Charak

Mumbai Indians

Retained Players: Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, N. Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd (T), Shams Mulani, Surya Kumar Yadav, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod

Punjab Kings

Retained Players: Arshdeep Singh, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Bhatia, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Sikandar Raza, Vidwath Kaverappa

Rajasthan Royals

Retained Players: Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (T), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Rathore, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Retained Players: Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (T), Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Will Jacks

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Retained Players: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad (T), T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Upendra Singh Yadav, Washington Sundar

Here's everything you need to know about the IPL 2024 auction, including the live streaming details.

When is the IPL 2024 Auction? (Date)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction will take place on Tuesday (Dec 19).

What time will the IPL 2024 auction start? (Time)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will start at 01:00 pm IST (11:30 am Local Time) on Tuesday (Dec 19).

Where will the IPL 2024 auction take place? (Venue)

The Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE, will host the IPL 2024 auction on Tuesday (Dec 19) at 01:00 pm IST.

Where can I watch the live telecast of the IPL 2024 auction? (Live Telecast)

Sports18 will telecast the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 live in India.

How to watch the live streaming of IPL Auction 2024 for free?

JioCinema will broadcast the IPL auction 2024 live for free in India.

What is the difference between mini-auction and mega-auction?

In a mega-auction, the teams can retain three to five players ahead of the auction. However, before a mini-auction, the franchises can retain any number of players.