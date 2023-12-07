IPL Auction 2024: CSK, GT, LSG, RR, PBKS, DC, MI, KKR, RCB, SRH retained players, remaining purse and slots

IPL Auction 2024 Retained Players, Remaining Purse and Available Slots: The ten franchises participating in the Indian Premier League 2024 have retained 173 players ahead of the IPL mini-auction 2023, scheduled on December 19 in Dubai. Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained 19 players each. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have retained 13 players. The total money spent to hold the 173 players was ₹737.05 crores.

However, there has been an increase in the purse limit of the IPL franchises for the 2024 season, making their total purse value ₹100 crore (US $12 million).

Here's all you need to know about the retained players, remaining purses, and available slots for Indian and overseas players.

IPL Auction 2024: Players Retained By CSK, GT, LSG, RR, PBKS, DC, MI, KKR, RCB and SRH

Chennai Super Kings: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande

Delhi Capitals: Abhishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, David Warner, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhul

Gujarat Titans: Abhinav Sadarangani, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

Lucknow Super Giants: Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal (T), K. Gowtham, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Naveen Ul Haq, Nicholas Pooran, Prerak Mankad, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Charak

Mumbai Indians: Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, N. Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd (T), Shams Mulani, Surya Kumar Yadav, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod

Punjab Kings: Arshdeep Singh, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Bhatia, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Sikandar Raza, Vidwath Kaverappa

Rajasthan Royals: Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (T), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Rathore, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (T), Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Will Jacks

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad (T), T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Upendra Singh Yadav, Washington Sundar

IPL Auction 2024: Remaining Purse for CSK, GT, LSG, RR, PBKS, DC, MI, KKR, RCB and SRH

What is the purse limit for teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction?

The purse limit for each team in the Indian Premier League 2023 is ₹100 crore. Each IPL team has to spend at least 75 per cent of the remaining purse limit.

IPL Auction 2024: Available Slots for CSK, GT, LSG, RR, PBKS, DC, MI, KKR, RCB and SRH

How many players can a team buy in the IPL 2024 auction?

According to the IPL committee rules, each team can have a maximum of 25 players, while each squad should have a minimum of 18 players.

IPL Auction 2024: How many overseas players can be there in one IPL team?

One IPL team can have a maximum of eight overseas players. In playing 11, each team can have a maximum of four overseas players.

KKR has 12 slots available, including four for overseas players.

IPL Auction 2024: How many total slots are available for the IPL 2024 auction?

The ten franchises have to fill 77 slots, including 30 reserved for overseas players.

Team Number of Players Number of Overseas Players Total money spent (₹) Salary cap available (₹) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 19 5 68.6 31.4 6 3 DC 16 4 71.05 28.95 9 4 GT 18 6 76.85 23.15 7 2 KKR 13 4 67.3 32.7 12 4 LSG 19 6 86.85 13.15 6 2 MI 17 5 84.75 15.25 8 3 PBKS 17 6 70.9 29.1 8 2 RCB 18 4 59.25 40.75 7 4 RR 17 5 85.5 14.5 8 3 SRH 19 5 66 34 6 3 Total 173 50 737.05 262.95 77 30