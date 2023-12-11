IPL 2024 Auction: 333 players shortlisted, all eyes on Rachin Ravindra, Aussie stars

Out of 1,166 players, a final of 333 are shortlisted to go under the hammer on Tuesday (Dec 19) in Dubai in the IPL 2024 Auction. World Cup winners - Travis Head, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are expected to go for the highest bids in their respective categories (capped batters and bowlers, respectively), while New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra – listed at a base price of INR 50 lakh, will also attract bidders.

Out of the final list of 333 players, 119 are overseas, including two from the associate nations, Netherlands' fast bowler Paul van Meekeren and Namibia all-rounder David Wiese. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Manish Pandey and Umesh Yadav are among the Indian players listed in the capped category.

The IPL 2024 Auction, scheduled at 2:30 PM IST, will begin with capped batters, all-rounders, wicketkeepers, pacers and spinners, with the same sequence followed in the uncapped category players.

The first category (the capped batters) will also feature England’s Harry Brook. The emerging star player fetched a whopping INR 13.25 crores at the last auction, where SunRisers Hyderabad bagged his services. Following his maiden IPL season, where he returned with underwhelming numbers – 190 from 11 innings, SRH released him.

Meanwhile, returning Travis Head (to the IPL Auction after seven seasons) will force a few sides to break their banks for the Aussie all-rounder. Considering his latest credentials – winning the Player of the Match awards in both the semis and the final of the 2023 World Cup, besides helping his team win their maiden WTC Final against India, Head would be the one to watch out for in the IPL 2024 Auction.

Look out for Afghanistan players

Outside of the top nations, a few players from Afghanistan will feature in the IPL 2024 Auction, including their seam-bowling all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai – listed at a base price of INR 50 lakh. Omarzai was Afghanistan’s highest run-getter (353 runs from eight innings) and picked seven wickets.