IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal runs riot in Pink City with quickfire fifty against MS Dhoni's CSK

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen in sublime form on Thursday, April 27 as he ran riot with a well-made 77 against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing for the second time this season both RR and CSK turned up for the contest while Jaiswal was seen in great nick with his well-made 77 off just 43 deliveries. Having scored some important runs in the IPL, his innings steered the side to 202/5 with Dhruv Jurel applying the finishing touches as they try to do a double over the four-time champions.

