IPL 2023: 'Would love to see him in India's ODI WC squad': Sreesanth calls for CSK's star batter inclusion

Ajinkya Rahane has revived his T20 career by featuring for the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2023. In seven games, Rahane has amassed 224 runs at a strike rate of 189. His rich form led to the BCCI selectors recalling him in India's Test squad for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. Rahane's form and injury to Shreyas Iyer, who has become India's regular No. 5 in whites, led to his inclusion into the WTC squad. Now, former Indian pacer S Sreesanth believes he can also earn a place in India's 2023 ODI World Cup squad.

The ODI World Cup is set to be held in India later this year. Injuries to Iyer and KL Rahul have dented India's preparations. However, it will be interesting to see if Rahane continues with his rich form in the coming months and somehow manages to feature in the ODI squad as well. It is to be ntoed that he last represented India in the shorter format in early 2018.

"I would love to see him (Rahane) in the squad. The way he is performing, especially with the World Cup happening in India, That will be one of the boldest moves the selectors can make," Sreesanth told Star Sports.

Sreesanth, part of India's 2011 ODI WC squad, further asserted, "I am very confident he will do well in the World Test Championship final. But he shouldn’t be judged by that performance. He should be given the opportunity (ODI). Let’s see if there are other tournaments; if he is given white-ball cricket back to him, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him going at No. 4 and winning matches for the country."

At present, Rahane is focused to guide CSK to the playoffs in IPL 2023. The Yellow Army are currently in the third position after ten games, having 11 points (five wins, four defeats and one no-result). They will next face the arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI), in Chennai, in match 48 in what will be the reverse fixture between the two marquee teams.