IPL 2023 updated points table: Latest standings after DC vs MI match, orange cap and purple cap holders

IPL 2023 updated points table: 16 matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been played so far in the 2023 edition, and Lucknow Super Giants have already occupied the top spot in the points table. The Giants have played 4 matches and have won 3 of them. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are languishing at the bottom of the points table after having played 4 matches but winning none. The David-Warner-led side is playing without its original captain Rishabh Pant this season and is yet to open its account.

After 16 matches of the IPL 2023, the four teams that are dominating the points table are Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans. Here is the full points table (updated after match 16 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians). IPL 2023 orange cap and purple cap

Shikhar Dhawan is currently leading the race for the much-coveted orange cap of the Indian Premier League, which is donned by the highest scorer of the ongoing IPL edition. The skipper of the Punjab Kings is now in first place among scorers with 225 runs in three matches. David Warner, the captain of DC, has now moved up to second place with a total of 209 in 4 games.

On the other hand, the purple cap is held by Mark Wood of LSG. He is the top wicket-taker with nine points in his account, followed by Yuzvendra Chahal of RR and Rashid Khan of GT, who both have eight.

How to watch IPL matches live?

To watch IPL matches live on your TV, you can tune into Star Sports network channels. Meanwhile, you can catch the live action on the JioCinema OTT app for free on your mobiles and laptops.

