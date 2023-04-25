IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar wants Delhi Capitals to replace Warner as captain with THIS Indian player

Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar wants Delhi Capitals to appoint Axar Patel as their captain, replacing David Warner. Notably, Warner was given the captaincy after DC's regular skipper Rishabh Pant was sidelined for the season following a horrible car accident in December 2022.

Gavaskar, while speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, said, "I believe Axar Patel should be appointed the captain of Delhi Capitals. He is an honest player. He's in a good rhythm. The Indian team can benefit from him being named the captain of the franchise and performing well. All these things should be done in a long run."

The statement comes as Delhi won its second match on the trot after losing five in a row. Patel chipped in with both bat and ball in Delhi's second with as he first scored 34 off 34, helping Capitals put up 144/9 in 20 overs. He then took 2/21i his four overs as Delhi won a cliffhanger by seven runs.

Speaking on his performance at the post-match presentation, he said, "2/21 since I scored 34 in 34 so the two wickets were more important. I ordered for coffee and I left the glass like that, when three wickets fell in one over. Pandey and I discussed we need to take it as deep as possible."

All in all, Axar has been a top performer for Delhi this season with both bat and ball. The all-rounder has scored 182 runs in seven matches so far and is behind only skipper David Warner, who has scored 306 runs in seven matches. In terms of bowling, he's second highest wicket-taker for Delhi along with Anrich Nortje with six wickets this season, only behind spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has seven wickets.

With two wins in seven games, Delhi have four points with a long way to long if they wish to be a part of playoffs this season.

