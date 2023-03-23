IPL 2023: Shreyas Iyer yet to decide on surgery, could feature in later stage for Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer could feature in the later stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with him yet to decide on a lower-back surgery. Shreyas, who missed the last two days of the Ahmedabad Test against Australia has been frequently struggling with a lower-back issue and was recommended to have surgery by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). However, as of now the player is yet to decide on the surgery and could yet feature in the IPL and the World Test Championship (WTC).

Shreyas yet to decide on surgery

As of Thursday, March 23 according to Cricbuzz, Shreyas will not have surgery on his lower back and will instead focus on his rehabilitation. The idea behind the rehabilitation is to play in the later stage of the IPL 2023 season. Initially, the right-hand batter was ruled out of the IPL as well as the WTC final in June. But the latest report suggests, Shreyas could feature for both KKR and in the WTC final in June while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also kept in the loop for any further decision.

Cricbuzz had reported on March 17 that he was asked to rest for 10 days by Mumbai-based spine specialist Abhay Nene. He is at home in Mumbai currently, following the expert's advice.

World Cup in sight

While the WTC final will surely come early for Shreyas, he will likely miss the ODI World Cup later in the year. A back surgery will see him get ruled out for at least six or seven months and will therefore have to be optimistic about his chances to play in the ODI World Cup. Shreyas is one of the lead candidates in the middle order for India and will be a big miss if he does not make the showpiece tournament later in the year.

Shreyas missed the three-match ODI series against New Zealand earlier in January while also he was warming the bench in the Nagpur Test. He was replaced by Suryakumar Yadav in the first Test with Shreyas staying away from the action. The Indian team also was unable to call a replacement for Shreyas in Ahmedabad as it was not a concussion issue.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE