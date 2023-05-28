IPL 2023: Sachin Tendulkar terms Shubman Gill's season 'unforgettable' after leading GT to back-to-back finals

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has heaped praise on Gujarat Titans (GT) sensation Shubman Gill after an impressive season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gill, who has scored 851 runs so far in the campaign, will take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday in the showdown final, where he will have yet another opportunity to break several records. According to Sachin, Gill has had an unforgettable season he also praised his temperament, unwavering calmness, hunger for runs and astute running between the wickets. Shubman Gill's performance this season has been nothing short of unforgettable, marked by two centuries that left an indelible impact. One century ignited @mipaltan's hopes, while the other dealt them a crushing blow. Such is the unpredictable nature of cricket!



What truly… pic.twitter.com/R3VLWQxhoT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 28, 2023 × Sachin full of praise for Gill "Shubman Gill's performance this season has been nothing short of unforgettable, marked by two centuries that left an indelible impact. One century ignited @mipaltan's hopes, while the other dealt them a crushing blow. Such is the unpredictable nature of cricket!"

"What truly impressed me about Shubman's batting was his remarkable temperament, unwavering calmness, hunger for runs and astute running between the wickets."

"In high-scoring encounters, there are always decisive moments that shape the outcome, and Shubman's exceptional acceleration from the 12th over onwards propelled @gujarat_titans to a monumental total. It was a display of his capacity to seize momentum and make a profound impact on the game. Likewise, Mumbai briefly got back into the game with @TilakV9’s blistering 24 runs against @MdShami11 and were alive till @surya_14kumar got out."

"Gujarat are a formidable side and the wickets of @ShubmanGill, @hardikpandya7 & @DavidMillerSA12 will be key for Chennai tonight. @ChennaiIPL also bat deep with @msdhoni coming in as low as number 8, hence it could be a case of one team out-batting the other.

It’s going to be an interesting Final to watch," tweeted Tendulkar.

ALSO READ | 2023 IPL Final: Gujarat Titans gear up for title defence against MS Dhoni's CSK Gill’s impressive IPL 2023 So far in the campaign, Gill has scored 851 runs in 16 matches and will have the golden opportunity to break Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in a single IPL season. The 23-year-old requires 123 runs in the final to surpass Virat’s tally of the most runs in a single season. So far in the current season, Gill has scored four fifties and three hundreds while he has three hundreds in his last four innings.

He will also have an opportunity to add to his tally of IPL titles on Sunday as he faces MS Dhoni’s CSK at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

