IPL 2023: RR's Sandeep Sharma holds nerves in thrilling last-over win despite MS Dhoni's cameo for CSK

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) Sandeep Sharma held his nerves in yet another last-ball thriller in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by three runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12. Needing 21 runs to win from the final over, MS Dhoni playing in his 200th match as a CSK’s skipper failed to take his team home despite playing a cameo inning of 32 runs off 17 deliveries.

MS Dhoni almost guides CSK to win

Asked to chase 176 runs, CSK made a poor start as Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) was dismissed early in the innings, but then useful knocks from Ajinkya Rahane (31) and Devon Conway (50) saw CSK mount a good chase. However, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin quickly turned the contest on its head as they scalped two wickets each.

Playing catch-up CSK lost way in the middle with quick wickets of Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube. In the end, it was Sandeep Sharma who held his nerves against MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja (25 unbeaten) to register RR’s first win in Chennai in 15 years.

CSK bowlers restrict RR

Earlier, CSK bowlers restricted Rajasthan Royals to 175/8 after leaking runs in the first 10 overs of the game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal began his innings in a fashion he has done in earlier matches. However, he could not last long and was out on a score of 10 runs, which came off eight balls. Tushar Deshpande surprised him with a bouncer and he mistimed the shot. The ball went straight into the hands of Shivam Dube. Devdutt Padikkal came to bring RR back into the game and he and Buttler went on to find boundaries at consistent intervals.

CSK will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the South Indian derby on Monday, April 12. The contest will take place at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as both teams will push for two points. On the horizon, Rajasthan Royals will take on Gujarat Titans in the repeat of the 2022 IPL final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, April 16.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE