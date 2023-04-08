IPL 2023: RR's Samson takes SCREMAER to dismiss DC's Shaw as Boult bowls double-wicket maiden again - WATCH

Rajasthan Royals bowler Trent Boult once again delivered a double-wicket maiden as he dismissed Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey off successive balls. This is the second time in three matches that Boult has bowled a double-wicket maiden in IPL 2023.

Chasing a target of 200, DC subbed in Prithvi Shaw for Khaleel Ahmed as Impact Player but Shaw failed to score a single run and was caught by RR skipper Samson behind the wicket. The catch itself was a blinder and with the latest failure, Shaw is now under a lot of pressure to come good. Have a look at his wicket here:

How about THAT for a start! 🤯



WHAT. A. CATCH from the #RR skipper ⚡️⚡️#DC lose Impact Player Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey in the first over!



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/FLjLINwRJC#TATAIPL | #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/rpOzCFrWdQ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2023 ×

Manish Pandey came to the crease to replace Shaw and lasted just one ball as Boult trapped him LBW. DC skipper Warner, however, cajoled Pandey into taking a review but to no use. The next batsman, Rilee Rossouw, was dismissed almost too as the ball just moved past his outside edge.

Rossouw played the last ball from Boult with much deserved respect as the bowler walked away after putting his team on top. Earlier, DC won the toss and put Rajasthan in to bat first. The decision from Warner proved to be wrong instantly as Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal ripped apart DC's Khaleel Ahmed for five fours in the first over itself.

Jaiswal's opening partner Buttler too joined the party in the second over as he smashed Capitals' South African pacer Anrich Nortje for three fours in the over, taking Rajasthan to 32 in two overs with all runs coming in boundaries - eight to be precise. Both Jaiswal and Buttler scored a fifty each - 60 off 31 and 79 off 51, respectively.

Apart from the openers, Shimron Hetmyer played a nice cameo of 39 not out off 21 as Rajasthan finished 199/4 in their 20 overs. For DC, Mukesh Kumar took wickets while Rovman Powell and spinner Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with one each.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE