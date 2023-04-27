IPL 2023: RR league double CSK with emphatic 32-run win; Jaiswal, Jurel star for hosts

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are back to winning ways in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they did a league double over Chennai Super Kings by beating them both home and away. With match-winning knocks from Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal, RR put 202/5 on the board before restricting CSK to 170 to win the contest by 32 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Thursday. First win of the season at SMS! 💗 pic.twitter.com/d0ft8Jy8YG — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 27, 2023 × CSK fall short Asked to chase 203, CSK made a good start with Ruturaj Gaikwad as he and Devon Conway took the matters against RR bowling in the powerplays. Gaikwad was the attacking from the duo as he scored 47 off 29 while Conway (8) was shown the doors by Adam Zampa on the final ball of the powerplay. Ajinkya Rahane (15) soon followed and was not in good touch on the night and could not replicate his form.

Shivam Dube then led the charge once Gaikwad was dismissed on 47, while the likes of Ambati Rayudu (0) and Moeen Ali (23) failed to make the desired impact. With wickets falling at regular intervals, CSK were restricted to 170/6 in the 20 overs and were short of the target by 32 runs.

For RR Adam Zampa scalped three while Ravichandran Ashwin had two wickets to his name with Kuldip Yadav ending with a wicket as well. Jaiswal leads the RR charge After electing to bat first, RR was off to a great start. Jaiswal hit three boundaries in the first over to provide a classy start to the Royals. For the most part of the partnership, Jaiswal acted as an aggressor while Jos Buttler played as an anchor. Akash Singh leaked runs in the third over, he was hit for three fours and a six by Jaiswal.

With help of a four from Devudutt Padikkal, RR reached the 150-run mark in 16.3 overs.

Dhruv Jurel hit Deshpande for two fours and a six, the 19th over gave away 16 runs. He and Padikkal were building a solid partnership for RR.

Jurel was ran out for 34 off 15 balls. His knock consists of three fours and two sixes. RR is 194/5 in 19.4 overs.

RR ended their innings at 202/5, with Padikkal (23*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1*) unbeaten.

CSK will next take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai while they continue their pursuit of a top four finish in the IPL. They will also have LSG in their first match of May as the race heats up for a place in the top four. On the horizon, RR will take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday while they will host Gujarat Titans (GT) in the first week of May.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE