IPL 2023: RR face reality-check as Buttler, Samson crumble against champs GT in own backyard

Rajasthan Royals faced a reality check after they crumbled for 118 against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the repeat of the last year’s IPL final, RR and GT were expected to stage a mouth-watering clash but the likes of Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler failed to deliver against a resolute GT attack led by Rashid Khan as he scalped three wickets.

RR face reality check

Having opted to bat first in the challenging conditions of Jaipur, the decision backfired on skipper Sanju Samson as they lost wickets at regular intervals despite a decent start. RR lost Buttler (8) in the second over but they recovered well with Samson (30) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (11) and were 47/1. However, GT was struck with venom as Jaiswal and Samson were dismissed in quick succession which led to a horrible collapse.

Soon RR were 77/6 and looked dead and out as the triple-figure mark looked out of reach for them. A decent knock from Trent Boult (15) helped RR reach the 100-run mark and mount a decent challenge. In the entire innings, only four batters entered double figures before they lost way to get bowled out for 118.

Rashid Khan was the chief destructor for RR as he scalped three wickets while his Afghanistan colleague Noor Ahmad ended with two wickets as well. Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya and Joshua Little all scalped a wicket to break the RR back.

With points looking out of hand, RR will look forward to the next game when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 7 before they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). On the flip side, GT will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday while Mumbai Indians await them on Friday.