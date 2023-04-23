IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma hits back at 'poor' death bowling display by Mumbai Indians, says 'we cannot look down'

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was left to rue his team’s chances after they lost a final over thriller to Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, April 22. Rohit was disappointed with the approach of the death bowlers as they gave away 96 runs in the final five overs of their bowling innings. Arjun Tendulkar alone gave away 31 runs in the 16th over that saw the momentum shift in favouring of the away side at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"Yes, a little disappointment there, we made some errors in the field which can happen, not gonna look too much into that (On his side's death bowling). Just keep our heads high, we have won three and lost three, pretty even-stevens at the moment,” Rohit said after the final-over defeat to PBKS.

Adding on the luck factor, Rohit emphasised that situations won’t be favouring his team and said they cannot look down and start worrying about matters. MI have lost three and won three in the IPL so far and are in the mix for the playoff spot.

“There is a lot of time left in the tournament. We cannot look down and start worrying about things. Yes, we did not come out on top today,” Rohit added.

On the horizon, Rohit also spoke on the strong points of the team and how Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green helped Mumbai Indians stay in the contest. Mumbai lost the wickets of Surya and Green at the wrong times while Tim David was kept off strike in the final over when they needed 16 runs.

Rohit also had special praise for Arshdeep who held his nerves in the final over and gave away two runs while also scalping the wickets of Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera. He kept Tim David off guard to secure PBKS a famous win in the contest played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

“We made some errors but something to go back and look into. (On Green and Suryakumar Yadav) Quite happy with the way those two guys batted today and they kept us in the game till the end. Credit to Arshdeep for the way he bowled in the last couple of overs," said Rohit in the post-match presentation.

