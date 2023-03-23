IPL 2023 Records: 8 days to go, Check most runs, wickets, full schedule, date, time, venue & live streaming

IPL 2023: Indian Premier League 2023 will commence on March 31 as defending champions Gujarat Titans will face four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the first match. The ten teams participating in IPL 2023 are better than ever, and the extravagant cricket tournament shall witness super-thrilling T20 matches. The last 15 seasons of the Indian Premier League have seen some iconic moments. Many players have impacted the viewers with their excellent form and consistent performance. Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle have engraved their names amongst the best batters in the history of Indian Premier League and international cricket. Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo has the purple cap for the most wickets.