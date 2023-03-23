ugc_banner

IPL 2023 Records: 8 days to go, Check most runs, wickets, full schedule, date, time, venue & live streaming

The last 15 seasons of the Indian Premier League have seen some iconic moments. Many players have impacted the viewers with their excellent form and consistent performance. Photograph:(Twitter)

Here are the records in the history of IPL, along with the schedule for upcoming matches, teams, squads, captains, coaches, venues, and live streaming details. 

IPL 2023: Indian Premier League 2023 will commence on March 31 as defending champions Gujarat Titans will face four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the first match. The ten teams participating in IPL 2023 are better than ever, and the extravagant cricket tournament shall witness super-thrilling T20 matches. The last 15 seasons of the Indian Premier League have seen some iconic moments. Many players have impacted the viewers with their excellent form and consistent performance. Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle have engraved their names amongst the best batters in the history of Indian Premier League and international cricket. Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo has the purple cap for the most wickets. 

Here are some records in the history of IPL, along with the schedule for upcoming matches, teams, squads, captains, coaches, venues, and live streaming details. 

IPL Most Runs- Top 10

OS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Virat Kohli 223 215 32 6624 113 36.2 5129 129.15 5 44 578 218
2 Shikhar Dhawan 206 205 27 6244 106* 35.08 4942 126.35 2 47 701 136
3 David Warner 162 162 22 5881 126 42.01 4180 140.69 4 54 561 211
4 Rohit Sharma 227 222 28 5879 109* 30.3 4526 129.89 1 40 519 240
5 Suresh Raina 205 200 30 5528 100* 32.52 4042 136.76 1 39 506 203
6 AB de Villiers 184 170 40 5162 133* 39.7 3403 151.68 3 40 413 251
7 MS Dhoni 234 206 79 4978 84* 39.2 3682 135.2 0 24 346 229
8 Chris Gayle 142 141 16 4965 175* 39.72 3333 148.96 6 31 405 357
9 Robin Uthappa 205 197 17 4952 88 27.51 3799 130.35 0 27 481 182
10 Dinesh Karthik 229 208 45 4376 97* 26.85 3299 132.65 0 19 406 125

IPL Most Wickets- Top 10

POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
1 Dwayne Bravo 161 158 516 4359 183 4-22 23.82 8.38 17.05 2 0
2 Lasith Malinga 122 122 471 3366 170 5-13 19.8 7.14 16.63 6 1
3 Amit Mishra 154 154 540 3980 166 5-17 23.98 7.36 19.55 4 1
4 Yuzvendra Chahal 131 130 475 3624 166 5/40 21.83 7.61 17.2 3 1
5 Piyush Chawla 165 164 545 4301 157 4-17 27.39 7.88 20.85 2 0
6 Ravichandran Ashwin 184 181 649 4535 157 4/34 28.89 6.98 24.84 1 0
7 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 146 146 542 3971 154 5-19 25.79 7.3 21.18 2 1
8 Sunil Narine 148 147 576 3820 152 5-19 25.13 6.63 22.75 7 1
9 Harbhajan Singh 163 160 569 4030 150 5-18 26.87 7.08 22.77 1 1
10 Jasprit Bumrah 120 120 455 3378 145 5-10 23.3 7.39 18.91 2 1

IPL 2023 Schedule

Date Match Venue Time
Mar 31, Fri Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings  1st Match Narendra Modi Stadium  Ahmedabad 07:30 PM IST
Apr 01, Sat Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders  2nd Match Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium  Mohali 03:30 PM IST
Apr 01, Sat Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals  3rd Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium  Lucknow 07:30 PM IST
Apr 02, Sun Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals  4th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium  Hyderabad 03:30 PM IST
Apr 02, Sun Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians  5th Match M. Chinnaswamy Stadium  Bengaluru 07:30 PM IST
Apr 03, Mon Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants  6th Match MA Chidambaram Stadium  Chennai 07:30 PM IST
Apr 04, Tue Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans  7th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium  Delhi 07:30 PM IST
Apr 05, Wed Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings  8th Match Barsapara Cricket Stadium  Guwahati 07:30 PM IST
Apr 06, Thu Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore  9th Match Eden Gardens  Kolkata 07:30 PM IST
Apr 07, Fri Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad  10th Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium  Lucknow 07:30 PM IST
Apr 08, Sat Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals  11th Match Barsapara Cricket Stadium  Guwahati 03:30 PM IST
Apr 08, Sat Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings  12th Match Wankhede Stadium  Mumbai 07:30 PM IST
Apr 09, Sun Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders  13th Match Narendra Modi Stadium  Ahmedabad 03:30 PM IST
Apr 09, Sun Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings  14th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium  Hyderabad 07:30 PM IST
Apr 10, Mon Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants  15th Match M. Chinnaswamy Stadium  Bengaluru 07:30 PM IST
Apr 11, Tue Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians  16th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium  Delhi 07:30 PM IST
Apr 12, Wed Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals  17th Match MA Chidambaram Stadium  Chennai 07:30 PM IST
Apr 13, Thu Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans  18th Match Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium  Mohali 07:30 PM IST
Apr 14, Fri Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad  19th Match Eden Gardens  Kolkata 07:30 PM IST
Apr 15, Sat Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals  20th Match M. Chinnaswamy Stadium  Bengaluru 03:30 PM IST
Apr 15, Sat Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings  21st Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium  Lucknow 07:30 PM IST
Apr 16, Sun Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders  22nd Match Wankhede Stadium  Mumbai 03:30 PM IST
Apr 16, Sun Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals  23rd Match Narendra Modi Stadium  Ahmedabad 07:30 PM IST
Apr 17, Mon Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings  24th Match M. Chinnaswamy Stadium  Bengaluru 07:30 PM IST
Apr 18, Tue Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians  25th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium  Hyderabad 07:30 PM IST
Apr 19, Wed Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants  26th Match Sawai Mansingh Stadium  Jaipur 07:30 PM IST
Apr 20, Thu Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore  27th Match Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium  Mohali 03:30 PM IST
Apr 20, Thu Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders  28th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium  Delhi 07:30 PM IST
Apr 21, Fri Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad  29th Match MA Chidambaram Stadium  Chennai 07:30 PM IST
Apr 22, Sat Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans  30th Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium  Lucknow 03:30 PM IST
Apr 22, Sat Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings  31st Match Wankhede Stadium  Mumbai 07:30 PM IST
Apr 23, Sun Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals  32nd Match M. Chinnaswamy Stadium  Bengaluru 03:30 PM IST
Apr 23, Sun Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings  33rd Match Eden Gardens  Kolkata 07:30 PM IST
Apr 24, Mon Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals  34th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium  Hyderabad 07:30 PM IST
Apr 25, Tue Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians  35th Match Narendra Modi Stadium  Ahmedabad 07:30 PM IST
Apr 26, Wed Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders  36th Match M. Chinnaswamy Stadium  Bengaluru 07:30 PM IST
Apr 27, Thu Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings  37th Match Sawai Mansingh Stadium  Jaipur 07:30 PM IST
Apr 28, Fri Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants  38th Match Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium  Mohali 07:30 PM IST
Apr 29, Sat Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans  39th Match Eden Gardens  Kolkata 03:30 PM IST
Apr 29, Sat Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad  40th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium  Delhi 07:30 PM IST
Apr 30, Sun Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings  41st Match MA Chidambaram Stadium  Chennai 03:30 PM IST
Apr 30, Sun Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals  42nd Match Wankhede Stadium  Mumbai 07:30 PM IST
May 01, Mon Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore  43rd Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium  Lucknow 07:30 PM IST
May 02, Tue Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals  44th Match Narendra Modi Stadium  Ahmedabad 07:30 PM IST
May 03, Wed Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians  45th Match Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium  Mohali 07:30 PM IST
May 04, Thu Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings  46th Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium  Lucknow 03:30 PM IST
May 04, Thu Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders  47th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium  Hyderabad 07:30 PM IST
May 05, Fri Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans  48th Match Sawai Mansingh Stadium  Jaipur 07:30 PM IST
May 06, Sat Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians  49th Match MA Chidambaram Stadium  Chennai 03:30 PM IST
May 06, Sat Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore  50th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium  Delhi 07:30 PM IST
May 07, Sun Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants  51st Match Narendra Modi Stadium  Ahmedabad 03:30 PM IST
May 07, Sun Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad  52nd Match Sawai Mansingh Stadium  Jaipur 07:30 PM IST
May 08, Mon Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings  53rd Match Eden Gardens  Kolkata 07:30 PM IST
May 09, Tue Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore  54th Match Wankhede Stadium  Mumbai 07:30 PM IST
May 10, Wed Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals  55th Match MA Chidambaram Stadium  Chennai 07:30 PM IST
May 11, Thu Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals  56th Match Eden Gardens  Kolkata 07:30 PM IST
May 12, Fri Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans  57th Match Wankhede Stadium  Mumbai 07:30 PM IST
May 13, Sat Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants  58th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium  Hyderabad 03:30 PM IST
May 13, Sat Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings  59th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium  Delhi 07:30 PM IST
May 14, Sun Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore  60th Match Sawai Mansingh Stadium  Jaipur 03:30 PM IST
May 14, Sun Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders  61st Match MA Chidambaram Stadium  Chennai 07:30 PM IST
May 15, Mon Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad  62nd Match Narendra Modi Stadium  Ahmedabad 07:30 PM IST
May 16, Tue Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians  63rd Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium  Lucknow 07:30 PM IST
May 17, Wed Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals  64th Match Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium  Dharamshala 07:30 PM IST
May 18, Thu Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore  65th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium  Hyderabad 07:30 PM IST
May 19, Fri Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals  66th Match Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium  Dharamshala 07:30 PM IST
May 20, Sat Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings  67th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium  Delhi 03:30 PM IST
May 20, Sat Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants  68th Match Eden Gardens  Kolkata 07:30 PM IST
May 21, Sun Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad  69th Match Wankhede Stadium  Mumbai 03:30 PM IST
May 21, Sun Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans  70th Match M. Chinnaswamy Stadium  Bengaluru

IPL 2023 Team Squads

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): MS Dhoni (C), Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande, Bhagath Varma, Ajay Mandal, Kyle Jamieson, Nishant Sindhu, Shaik Rasheed, Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane

Delhi Capitals (DC): Rishabh Pant (C), Aman Khan (T), David Warner, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Adil Rashid, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Shivam Singh, Mohit Rathee, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Virat Kohli, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis (C), Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahamad, Siddharth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Rajan Kumar, Manoj Bhandage, Will Jacks, Himanshu Sharma, Reece Topley

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Shreyas Iyer (C), Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson (T), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (T), Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur (T), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Shakib Al Hasan, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya, David Wiese, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, N. Jagadeesan

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis, Hrithik Shokeen, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff (T), Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Mohd. Arshad Khan, N. Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Jhye Richardson, Cameron Green

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joe Root, Abdul P A, Akash Vashisht, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Jason Holder

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): KL Rahul (C), Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

Gujrat Titans (GT): Hardik Pandya (C), Rashid Khan, Abhinav Sadarangani, Alzarri Joseph, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Yash Dayal, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Urvil Patel, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Kane Williamson

IPL 2023 Captains

IPL Team  Captains
Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma
Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya
Delhi Capitals David Warner
Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer
Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni
Punjab Kings Shikhar Dhawan
Royal Challengers Bangalore Faf du Plessis
Lucknow Super Joints KL Rahul
Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson
Sunrisers Hyderabad Aiden Markram

IPL 2023 Coaches

IPL Team  Coaches
Mumbai Indians Mahela Jayawardene
Gujarat Titans Ashish Nehra
Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting
Kolkata Knight Riders Brendon McCullum
Chennai Super Kings Stephen Fleming
Punjab Kings Trevor Bayliss
Royal Challengers Bangalore Sanjay Bangar
Lucknow Super Joints Andy Flower
Rajasthan Royals Kumar Sangakkara
Sunrisers Hyderabad Tom Moody

IPL 2023 Venues

IPL Team  Venues
Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium
Gujarat Titans Narendra Modi Stadium
Delhi Capitals Arun Jaitley Stadium
Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens
Chennai Super Kings M. A. Chidambaram Stadium
Punjab Kings Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium
Royal Challengers Bangalore M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
Lucknow Super Joints BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium
Rajasthan Royals Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium

IPL 2023 Live Streaming

JioCinema will live telecast all the matches of IPL 2023. JioCinema, like the FIFA World Cup 2022 Multicam feature, would let users rotate between several camera viewpoints for each of the 74 games. Because the feature phone supports JioCinema, JioPhone subscribers may watch IPL 2023 for free. Star Sports TV channel will also live telecast the Indian Premier League 2023.

