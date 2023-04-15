IPL 2023: RCB's Virat Kohli opens up on criticism by Simon Doull over slow strike rate

RCB batsman Virat Kohli is in sublime form this IPL, having scored 164 runs in three innings with two fifties. In his most recent knock against LSG, Kohli scored 66 off 41 balls but was criticised on air by commentator Simon Doull for going slow after reaching 42.

Kohli, in a recent interview published by Jio Cinema, official digital broadcaster of IPL, talked about his strike rate in the conversation with Robin Uthappa.

"Yeah for sure (important anchor role). I completely agree with that, There are many people who because they have not been in that situation themselves, they look at the game differently," Kohli said to Uthappa.

Kohli also explained on why the scoring rate goes down a bit after the powerplay and said, "Suddenly when the powerplay is done, they will be like 'oh, they have started rotating the strike'. When you haven't lost a wicket in the powerplay, usually the best player comes on to bowl, you are trying to figure out what to do against him in the first two overs, so that you can get big ones in the last two overs of that guy and then rest of the innings becomes much easier."

Questioning Kohli's batting, Doull had said, "Kohli started off like a train. He was going hammer and tongs as he was playing a lot of shots. From 42 to 50, he took 10 balls. Concerned about a milestone. I don't think there's room for that in this game anymore. Just got to keep going, especially with wickets in hand at that stage. You got to keep going."

In the match, RCB went on to score 212 runs in 20 overs but LSG, thanks to an unbelievable innings played by Nicholas Pooran, who scored 64 off just 19 balls, won the match in a dramatic manner on the last ball.

