IPL 2023: RCB suffer big blow as overseas all-rounder forced to pull out due to muscle injury

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a huge blow ahead of IPL 2023 as their latest recruit Will Jack was forced to pull out due to a muscle injury. The English all-rounder got injured during the second ODI against Bangladesh recently. Following the results of the scans and consultation with a specialist, it is noted that Wills will miss what was supposed to be his first IPL.

RCB, who purchased Wills for 3.2 crores (£320,000) at December’s auction, are believed to be in touch with New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell as his potential replacement option. Yet to play in the IPL much like Wills, Bracewell remained unsold at the IPL auction at a base price of 1 crore.

Meanwhile, it further comes a blow to Wills, who aimed to get acclimatised to the Indian conditions in his bid to push for a case in the team for the upcoming 50-over World Cup. Fighting for a spot in the XI alongside Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali, Wills impressed one and all with his all-around show during the maiden edition of SA20.

Playing for Pretoria Capitals, the right-handed Jacks was the sixth-highest run-scorer with 270 runs in just seven matches. Not only did he have the highest strike rate (201.49) among all players, he had also hit the most sixes (19). His highest score of 92 off 46 balls came against SunRisers Eastern Cape.

On the other hand, Bracewell’s appointment as Wills’ replacement could come as a bonus for RCB after what the Kiwi all-rounder achieved on his maiden white-ball tour to India early this year. Come off a good season with bat and ball, the left-handed Bracewell smoked the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground during the first One-Dayer in Hyderabad, hitting 140 off 78 balls. That one-of-a-kind knock from the young New Zealander made him a superstar overnight.