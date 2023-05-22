IPL 2023 Playoffs: Schedule, format, venues, full squads, live streaming details & all you need to know

IPL 2023 Playoffs: After two months and 68 fixtures, the Indian Premier League’s league matches come to a dramatic end when Mumbai Indians grab the final playoff berth alongside the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. The playoffs for IPL 2023 were confirmed after Royal Challengers Bangalore went down to Gujarat Titans in the final league stage match in Bengaluru on Sunday.

CSK qualified for the Playoffs for the 12th time, while MI reached the last-four stages for the 10th time in 16 IPL seasons. On the other hand, GT and LSG achieved their second successive playoff spot since joining the league in 2022. IPL 2023: Teams qualified for Playoffs Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: Playoff teams' full squads Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Urvil Patel, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Simarjeet Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Deepak Hooda, Swapnil Singh, Amit Mishra, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal. IPL 2023: Playoffs format Gujarat Titans will now face Chennai Super Kings in the first Qualifier while Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator match in Chennai on Wednesday. The first Qualifier (Q1) will see GT face CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with the winner of the tie assured of a place in the final.

Meanwhile, the eliminator set for the same venue will see LSG face MI, with the loser being knocked out of the competition, while the winner is set to face the loser of Q1 in the second qualifier (Q2). The winners of Q1 and Q2 will play the final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. IPL 2023: Playoffs schedule Take a look at the IPL 2023 Playoffs schedule:

QUALIFIER 1: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings- May 23, Tuesday- 7:30 pm IST at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

ELIMINATOR: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians- May 24, Wednesday- 7:30 pm IST at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

QUALIFIER 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator- May 26, Friday- 7:30 pm IST at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

FINAL: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2- May 28, Sunday- 7:30 pm IST at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL 2023: Live streaming details All the playoff matches of IPL 2023 will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India. The matches can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema website and application in India. IPL 2023: How to book tickets for IPL playoff matches Here is a step-by-step guide to booking IPL playoff tickets online:

1. Visit PayTm Insider's official website and select Chennai or Ahmedabad city as the first two playoff matches are set to be played at these locations.

2. Select the TATA IPL Match, and choose among Qualifier 1 or Eliminator or Qualifier 2 or Final.

3. Click on Buy ticket, select the preferred seat, and proceed with the payment. Ticket prices range from 2000-5000 depending on which stand one is opting for. But it should be noted that these prices do not include taxes.

4. Once the payment is made, the booking details will be sent to the phone number and the email id provided.

