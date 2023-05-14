IPL 2023: Only Kolkata can stop Chennai at Chepauk, says Aakash Chopra ahead of high-octane clash

Chennai Super Kings have found their mojo after finishing at the bottom the previous season. So far, in IPL 2023, they are second on the points table with 15 points from 12 matches with just two games left. While they are more or less cruising ahead to the next round, for a top-two finish, they must win their remaining two matches, with one being against KKR at home on Sunday night.

Ahead of the high-octane clash, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra feels KKR is the only side who can challenge the high-flying CSK at their home venue. MS Dhoni-led side had a dream run playing in Chepauk this season; barring two close losses against Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, they found success in every game, and going by the momentum they have on their side, beating the struggling KKR shouldn’t be too difficult.

Even earlier this season at Eden Gardens, Ajinkya Rahane’s masterful inning helped CSK clinch a tight win. Meanwhile, in the return leg, Chopra feels KKR have all the boxes ticked, and can upset CSK's chances of finishing in the top two.

At Chepauk, where spinners often get good purchases, the trio of Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine could trouble the in-form CSK top order.

"A potential banana skin for Chennai because if there is one team that can actually challenge them on that ground, that's Kolkata. Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and a bit of Nitish Rana, so you have got a lot of spin," Aakash said on the 'AakashVani' show on JioCinema.

Aakash further said if a good track is on offer in Chennai, KKR’s middle order of Venkatesh Iyer, skipper Nitish Rana with finishers Rinku Singh and Andre Russell could come in handy. He feels KKR are a proper side, and if they include Anukul Roy for this particular clash, they could be running a famous win.

"In batting, you have got two overseas openers, but after that, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell, who is back in form. They are a proper team. They can even play Anukul Roy here. I feel you shouldn't take Kolkata lightly. Make a slightly good pitch on which a lot of runs can be scored," Aakash added.