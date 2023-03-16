IPL 2023: Not Prithvi Shaw! Star Indian all-rounder named David Warner's deputy for Delhi Capitals

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition is set to kick off on March 31 with the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to face the defending champions Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) in the season opener in Ahmedabad. Talking about the Delhi Capitals (DC), they dealt with a huge blow when their regular skipper Rishabh Pant got involved in a horrific car crash last year. As the star Indian keeper-batter is out of action for quite some time, the Delhi camp recently named David Warner as their captain for IPL 2023.

On March 16 (Thursday), the official Twitter handle of the DC franchise shared a tweet to share the news with one and all. While the Aussie opener Warner was named the captain, India's star all-rounder Axar Patel will serve as his deputy for the forthcoming edition. DC captioned the tweet, "David Warner (c), Axar Patel (vc)

All set to roar loud this #IPL2023 under the leadership of these two dynamic southpaws". Check out the tweet:

David Warner 👉🏼 (𝗖)

Axar Patel 👉🏼 (𝗩𝗖)



All set to roar loud this #IPL2023 under the leadership of these two dynamic southpaws

While many would have expected Prithvi Shaw to be named as Warner's deputy, Axar pipped Shaw to claim the post. The star Indian spin-bowling all-rounder has been in superb form with the bat of late. In the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022/23, he ended as the third-highest run-getter (264 runs with three half-centuries) and claimed three wickets overall. He has been part of the DC camp since IPL 2019 and is now an integral part of their line-up, performing in all departments. Axar has 1,135 runs and 101 scalps overall.

Shaw, on the other hand, is also with the Delhi unit since his debut season, in 2018, and has the experience of leading Mumbai in the domestic circuit. He also led the India U-19 team to the World Cup title in 2018. The swashbuckling opener has amassed 1,588 runs in 63 games.