IPL 2023: MS Dhoni opens up on Pathirana's exploits, says 'shouldn't even get close to red-ball cricket'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has opened up on young Sri Lankan talent Matheesha Pathirana, who was seen in excellent touch on Saturday against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK won the contest by six wickets and 15 balls to spare at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as they won for the first time against MI in 12 years in their own backyard. Pathirana on the other hand ended up figures of 15/3 in his four overs.

"I personally think he is not someone who should play a lot of red-ball cricket," Dhoni was quoted saying to the broadcasters.

"I think he shouldn't even get close to it. Even white-ball cricket, the 50-over version, he should play as less as possible. [He should] play the big ICC tournaments because he is not somebody who will change [the game] a lot. This [having an impact in short bursts] is what he will do, so you can always use him at crucial times,” Dhoni added.

Dhoni also was full of praise for the young Sri Lankan, dubbed as ‘Jr Malinga’ with a big future ahead of him. According to Dhoni, Sri Lanka need to take care of Pathirana and his bowling tactics to preserve him for future International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments.

"But make sure that he is fit and available for all ICC tournaments and he will be a great asset for Sri Lanka. Not to forget, he is a really young boy. Last time [in 2022], when he came, he was slightly more lean, but he has added muscle, which means he has got pretty strong. I feel he will serve for a very long time for Sri Lankan cricket, but we'll have to keep an eye on how much he bowls,” the former India captain added.

ALSO READ | Babar Azam's record-smashing ton helps Pakistan win 4th ODI vs NZ, claim number 1 ranking for first time What happened in the contest? Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have continued their impressive run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians by six wickets. In a one-sided contest played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, CSK dominated with both bat and ball and boosted their prospects of a playoff spot. MI on the flip side will look at the contest as an opportunity missed to cement their place in the top four.

CSK will next take on Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, May 10 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai before they face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the same venue next Sunday.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE