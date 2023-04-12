IPL 2023: MS Dhoni given special 'Guard of Honour' to mark 200th appearance as CSK skipper | WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was given a special ‘Guard of Honour’ by the franchise as he made his 200th appearance as skipper. Dhnoi, 41, received a warm welcome from the players and the team management at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as CSK took on 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. The veteran star is predicted to play in his final season in the IPL, but he has continued to smash records as he added another feather to his impressive cap.

In a video published on the CSK Twitter handle, Dhoni was seen given a guard of honour by all the franchise dignitaries along with players and coaching staff. Dhoni was seen walking towards N. Srinivasan, the principal owner of the franchise while he was given a special memorial to mark the occasion. Former Indian head coach and commentator Ravi Shastri also congratulated Dhoni on making his 200th appearance as CSK skipper.

Players and the coaching staff clapped for the former World Cup winner as he walked towards N. Srinivasan before the contest began.

Who won the toss?

While Dhoni was making his 20th appearance as CSK skipper, he meant business in the game and chose to bowl when he won the toss. Chennai have made a decent start to the IPL campaign and are looking to add a record-equaling fifth IPL title to their trophy cabinet. The Yellow Army last won the competition in 2021, while Dhoni could also go level with Rohit Sharma for most titles won as an IPL skipper if he wins the competition this term.

CSK made wholesale changes to the side as they brought in Mahesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali in the Playing XI in place of Mitchell Santner and Dwayne Pretorius. CSK have so far win two of the three matches in the current season and a win on Wednesday, will see them pick early pace for a playoff spot.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh.

