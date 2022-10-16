IPL 2023 mini auction date revealed: Here is all you need to know

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to conduct a mini player auction ahead of the start of the new season in 2023. Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in the final last season to lift their maiden IPL trophy in their debut campaign after successfully executing their strategies in the mega auction last year.

As per a report in the Times of India, the 2023 IPL auction is set to be held on December 16 in Bengaluru. IPL is also set to return to the traditional home and away format from next season and is likely to be staged entirely in India like last season.

Unlike the mega auction last time around where the eight old teams were asked to retain a maximum of four players, there will be no such cap on the ten teams this time. All ten teams can release and retain as many players as they like considering the budget in mind.

The overall purse of each team will be increased by Rs 5 crore (INR 50 million) from Rs 90 crore (INR 900 million) to Rs 95 crore (INR 950 million) for the 2023 mini-auction. If a team decides to release none of their players, they will be left with the amount they had saved in the mega auction last year and the additional Rs 5 crore allotted to them.

Punjab Kings currently have the largest purse among all ten teams with Rs 3.45 crore (INR 34.5 million) remaining in their kitty followed by Chennai Super Kings (Rs 29.5 million), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 15.5 million), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 9.5 million), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 4.5 million) and Gujarat Titans (Rs 15 million).

Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals were all left with only Rs 1 million after the mega auction last year while Lucknow Super Giants exhausted their entire purse.

Despite it being a mini auction, a number of big names are expected to go under the hammer ahead of the IPL 2023 season. The likes of England all-rounder Sam Curran and Cameron Green among others can headline the show with several big stars released by the franchises also expected to be in the fray.

The franchises will also have to take the final call on the injury replacements roped in by them before and during IPL 2022. The likes of Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians were among six teams who roped in injury replacements.

These teams will have to decide whether they want to retain their player or the replacement player, or both while keeping the squad limit in mind. All ten teams will have to submit their final list of retained and released players to the BCCI by November 15.