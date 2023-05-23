IPL 2023: Michael Vaughan in awe of MS Dhoni, says 'MS Dhoni is the best ever captain in T20 cricket'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was full of praise for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni after a glittering career in Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni, 41, is likely playing in his final season of the IPL is one of the most decorated players and the second-most successful captain in the league history with four titles. While Vaughan is full of praise for him, MS Dhoni is bidding to take CSK into their record 10th IPL final as they play Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Vaughan in awe of Dhoni "MS Dhoni has run this operation with Stephen Fleming from day dot. One or two of the simple procedures that they go through. They create a strong atmosphere and they are very consistent.

"We don't even talk about the team, because we know that the team is going to be the same as the last one. With that, you create a culture of players knowing that once they get the opportunity in the side, you're pretty much going to stay in the side. The captain and the coach back you. They have a very family atmosphere," said Vaughan.

Dhoni has enjoyed one of the most successful careers in the league history having reached the final on nine occasions with CSK and once with Rising Pune Supergiants. He also won the now-abolished Champions League and he is also reckoned as the best Indian captain having won the ODI and T20I World Cup.

“I don't think there has been a better captain than MS Dhoni ever in T20 cricket across the board. You can argue MS Dhoni's captaincy of spin is best across all formats," said Vaughan.

ALSO READ | PCB prepares action plan of Asia Cup hybrid model as demanded by BCCI - Sources CSK bid for place in the final A win for CSK against GT on Tuesday, May 23 will see them reach the final on May 28 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A defeat for them will still have another chance to make the final four as they will qualify for Qualifier 2.

Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma bagged two wickets each as Gujarat Titans restricted Chennai Super Kings to 172/7 in 20 overs at MA Chidambaram Stadium in the first qualifier match of the league. Ruturaj Gaikwad top scored for CSK scoring 60 from 44 balls.

Put into bat, Chennai Super Kings lost the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad with only five runs on the board. Darshan Nalkande got the wicket of Gaikwad but his celebration was short-lived as umpire called it a no ball. After that, Gaikwad and Devon Conway batted well and helped CSK put on 49 without the loss of any wicket in the first six overs of powerplay.

