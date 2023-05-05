IPL 2023, Match 48: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - Match preview and result prediction

Two highly competitive teams this season, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, will face off once again in Match 48 of Indian Premier League 2023. Both teams are sitting in the top four with a two-point gap, having played nine games each. While defending champions Gujarat Titans are coming on the back of a rare home loss to Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan also lost the away clash against Mumbai Indians in the 1,000th IPL match.

Starting with the home team for tonight’s game, young Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden IPL century at Wankhede the other day, proving to everyone why he is regarded as the future superstar. With IPL heavyweights Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson to follow in the pecking order, RR’s top three are strong enough to unsettle any line-up.

Devdutt Padikkal’s presence in the middle, and with lower order stacked up with Windies Shimron Hetmyer - who starred for RR against GT earlier this season, and Dhruv Jurel – who has impressed everyone with his limited outings, the hosts will back them to go 2-0 up against high-flying Gujarat.

The bowling department has fared well so far, with Ravi Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal among the highest wicket-takers for RR this time. A well-balanced Rajasthan side at home will be hard to beat.

On the other hand, Gujarat didn't disappoint with their performances so far. Sitting at the number one position with 12 points, GT is on course to qualify for the playoffs in their second straight season. With Shubman Gill in red-hot form at the top and captain Hardik Pandya chipping in with crucial runs at number 3 in the past few games, Gujarat will fancy their chances against a potent RR attack in Jaipur.

Moreover, with the deadly lower-order combination of David Miller, Abhinav Manohar and Rahul Tewatia promising to deliver on every occasion, Gujarat Titans are likely to pose a threat in this high-octane contest.

Meanwhile, in Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed, Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma, GT’s bowling is no short of experience and talent at the same time.

Result Prediction –

In perhaps the most even contest in this second leg of IPL 2023, despite both being in good form, the hosts Rajasthan Royals will have the edge over Gujarat Titans.

Here are the predicted XIs of both teams –

RR - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma