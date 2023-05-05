IPL 2023: LSG captain KL Rahul ruled out of the season, remains doubtful for 2023 WTC final

In what comes as a big blow to Lucknow Super Giants and the Indian national team, keeper-batter KL Rahul is ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2023 with a leg injury, and remains doubtful for the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia on June 7th in London. As reported by Cricbuzz overnight, Rahul has left the LSG camp and is currently in Mumbai for scans, with the BCCI believed to have taken over his case.

While the reports will eventually decide his future, those close to the information believe Rahul is all but out of contention for the WTC final, mounting team management’s worry of rendering a fully fit squad for the mega clash. Since neither LSG nor the BCCI has come up with an official statement, it remains uncertain what the exact nature of his injury is. Also, some 10 months back, KL had undergone hernia surgery, and that factor will also get considered going forward.

Since IPL 2023 is approaching its business end, and with LSG left with just four group games to play, it’s unclear if they will announce KL’s replacement. In his absence in the side’s previous game against Chennai Super Kings at home, Krunal Pandya was named as the stand-in skipper. The match got abandoned due to rain interruption.

Meanwhile, the right-handed batter Rahul faced wrath for playing slow in at least two matches – both during chases against Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, respectively, as LSG went on to lose those games. On the flip side, with 274 runs in nine matches, he still is the second-highest run-getter for LSG this season.

However, looking beyond IPL, when the clarity comes on how long KL Rahul will be out for, the BCCI will have to name his replacement for the WTC final. Looking at the backups, the board might find an extra keeper-batter in Ishan Kishan, who will then fight for a place in the XI with KS Bharat – India’s designated wicket-keeper in Tests- in Rishabh Pant’s absence.

Having said that, the board has other players’ injury to look at as well, with left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat also ruled out of the IPL due to a shoulder injury. Other than him, Umesh Yadav is also nursing an injury, with few of the other star players like Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, and Pant already ruled out.