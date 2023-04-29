IPL 2023, Match 39: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans - Match Preview and Result Prediction

It’s been some time since Rinku Singh unleashed that onslaught on Yash Dayal to hand Gujarat Titans perhaps the greatest come-from-behind win in IPL history. And on Saturday, April 29th, both teams are back again to face off each other in Match 39 of IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

After that memorable outing in Ahmedabad, fates changed for both teams, as for Gujarat, they went onto win three games and are sitting comfortably in the top three on the points table, while KKR had a contrasting run - losing four games and are seventh on the list with just six points.

In their previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, KKR batters came good, with Jason Roy hitting a fifty and captain Nitish Rana continuing his good form, scoring 48 from 21 balls. The man who scored a hundred for KKR this season - Venkatesh Iyer will again hold the key tonight, while Andre Russell, aka Dre Russ and GT's nemesis Rinku Singh, have lower order duties to take care of.

In the bowling department, the addition of young leggie, Suyash Sharma has done wonders for the home side; plus, with two mystery spinners in Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, they will be a line-up to reckon with.

On the other hand, the defending champions have been all but in good form since losing to KKR at home. Termed ‘balanced’ by many, Gujarat didn’t disappoint anyone – be it in batting, bowling, or even fielding. From top to bottom, they have match winners who can do it on the big day. While their batting is one to look out for, Gujarat’s bowling has been equally good.

Combination of two Afghan spinners - Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed, have worked in their advantage, and with tonight’s game taking place at Eden Gardens – where the spinners are likely to get some assistance, the pair could trouble the KKR batters.

Result Prediction –

Even though KKR won its last game, and considering they are playing at home, they are likely to suffer a beating at the hands of table-toppers GT.

Predicted XIs of both teams –

KKR - N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Suyash Sharma