IPL 2023, Match 33: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings - Match preview and result prediction

Two former winners Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, are set to take on each other at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday evening. While the hosts have struggled to find success on trot in IPL 2023, MS Dhoni-led CSK is sitting comfortably in the top three with four wins in six games. Though they have their injury concerns with several first-team players out for a few games, including Ben Stokes, Chennai haven’t pushed the panic button yet.

For KKR, they are fighting their demons as finding the right opening pair is one, to begin with. While Jason Roy and Litton Das played in the previous game against DC, there is a chance Kolkata might tweak the combination for tonight’s clash. Roy, who played a gritty inning, could get an extended run, while KKR could bring N Jagadeesan at the top of the order.

Other than that, they have a sorted middle order with all eyes on the left-handed pair of Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh. With Andre Russell returning to form, the hosts would fancy their chances against the in-form CSK. In the bowling department, the mystery duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine will pose threat, whereas, Umesh and Tim Southee will take care of Chennai’s top order with the new ball.

The touring side hasn’t done much wrong in the previous two games and will aim to continue their winning streak in IPL 2023. From top to bottom, Chennai side have players who have delivered, and with the veteran captain in MS Dhoni, they know they will have their noses ahead. For CSK, Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane will again hold the key, while they would want Ruturaj Gaikwad to find his feet again. Though the head-to-head record favours CSK (17-9), they still cannot discount the home team at their fortress.

Result Prediction

Having lost the previous three encounters, KKR look strong to bounce back and upset Chennai at Eden tonight.

Predicted XIs of both teams –

KKR - Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy