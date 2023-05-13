IPL 2023: LSG's Nicholas Pooran goes 6,6,6 against SRH's Abhishek Sharma - WATCH

Lucknow Super Giants batsman Nicholas Pooran smashed three consecutive sixes in the 16th over of the chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad to turn the game in his team's favour.

SRH needed 69 off 30 balls when Abhishek Sharma came on to bowl. Marcus Stoinis, batting at 28 off 22 at the time, hit two sixes off Sharma before getting out on the third ball of the over. Pooran then came in and smacked three back-to-back sixes as LSG wiped off 31 runs of the over which read 6,wd,6,w,6,6,6. Have a look at the Pooran's sixes here:

Sharma, who had given just 11 runs in his previous two overs, had the figures of 1/42 in three after the onslaught by Pooran. LSG then needed 38 off 24 and they got to the target four with four balls remaining. Pooran, who hit the winning four, remained unbeaten on 44 off just 13 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes.