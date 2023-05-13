IPL 2023: LSG's Nicholas Pooran goes 6,6,6 against SRH's Abhishek Sharma - WATCH
Story highlights
Pooran came in and smacked three back-to-back sixes in 16th over against Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowler Abhishek Sharma as LSG wiped off 31 runs of the over which read 6,wd,6,w,6,6,6.
Pooran came in and smacked three back-to-back sixes in 16th over against Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowler Abhishek Sharma as LSG wiped off 31 runs of the over which read 6,wd,6,w,6,6,6.
Lucknow Super Giants batsman Nicholas Pooran smashed three consecutive sixes in the 16th over of the chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad to turn the game in his team's favour.
SRH needed 69 off 30 balls when Abhishek Sharma came on to bowl. Marcus Stoinis, batting at 28 off 22 at the time, hit two sixes off Sharma before getting out on the third ball of the over. Pooran then came in and smacked three back-to-back sixes as LSG wiped off 31 runs of the over which read 6,wd,6,w,6,6,6. Have a look at the Pooran's sixes here:
𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 13, 2023
Relive the three sixes from @nicholas_47 that changed it all 💥💥💥#TATAIPL | #SRHvLSG https://t.co/T3IyHw8HbI pic.twitter.com/bG6Hz6mQBr
Sharma, who had given just 11 runs in his previous two overs, had the figures of 1/42 in three after the onslaught by Pooran. LSG then needed 38 off 24 and they got to the target four with four balls remaining. Pooran, who hit the winning four, remained unbeaten on 44 off just 13 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes.
Prerak Mankad also scored 64 not out off 45 balls for LSG and added 58 runs in just 23 balls for the fourth wicket with Pooran to see his team home after Stoinis (40 off 25) fell on the team score of 127.
Earlier, SRH had won the toss and elected to bat first at their home ground. LSG took the first wicket quickly as Abhishek Sharma (7 off 5) was sent back by Yudhvir Singh in the third over for a team total of 19 runs.
Rahul Tripathi (20 off 13) and Anmolpreet Singh then added quickfire 37 runs in 21 balls before Tripathi was caught behind off Yash Thakur. Anmolpreet (36 off 27) was the third wicket to fall on a team total of 82 runs off Amit Mishra who took a brilliant return catch to dismiss him.
SRH's batting hit breaks after two quick wickets but Heinrich Klassen and Abdul Samad then added 58 runs for the sixth wicket before Klassen got out on 47 off 29 on the last of the 19th over. Samad then added a few more runs in the last over as SRH finished 182/6 in 20 overs and Samad stayed unbeaten on 37 off 25.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.