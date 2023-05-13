IPL 2023: LSG skipper Krunal Pandya takes two consecutive wickets on UNPLAYABLE balls vs SRH - WATCH

Lucknow Super Giants stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya took two sensational wickets in match 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Bowling the 13th over of the SRH innings, Krunal first disguised his counterpart Aiden Markram with a fast spinning ball that on which Markram got stumped. Glenn Phillips came in next but had to go back immediately with Pandya uprooting his off-stump with a peach of delivery. Have a look at the wickets here: Two unplayable deliveries 🔥🔥@krunalpandya24 leads from the front with a double-strike ⚡️⚡️



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/CPUJyBdGYU #TATAIPL | #SRHvLSG pic.twitter.com/TfZs2M9f3s — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 13, 2023 × SRH were batting nicely at 115-3 in 12 overs before Krunal came on to bowl and rattled the proceedings. Markram scored 28 off 20 balls before being outfoxed by Krunal.

SRH's batting hit breaks after two quick wickets but Heinrich Klassen and Abdul Samad then added 58 runs for the sixth wicket before Klassen got out on 47 off 29 on the last of the 19th over. Samad then added a few more runs in the last over as SRH finished 182/6 in 20 overs and Samad stayed unbeaten on 37 off 25.

Earlier, SRH had won the toss and elected to bat first at their home ground. LSG took the first wicket quickly as Abhishek Sharma (7 off 5) was sent back by Yudhvir Singh in the third over for a team total of 19 runs.

Rahul Tripathi (20 off 13) and Anmolpreet Singh then added quickfire 37 runs in 21 balls before Tripathi was caught behind off Yash Thakur. Anmolpreet (36 off 27) was the third wicket to fall on a team total of 82 runs off Amit Mishra who took a brilliant return catch to dismiss him.

For LSG, Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with 2/24 in four overs. Apart from him, Yudhvir Singh, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, and Amit Mishra each took a wicket.

