IPL 2023: LSG's Naveen shares Instagram post along with Gambhir in an apparent dig at Virat Kohli

Lucknow Super Giants bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, who recently got in a heated argument with Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli, in an apparent dig at the latter, has posted a message on social media along with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir.

"Treat people the way you want to be treated. Talk to people the way you want to be talked to #With (GOAT emozi),” read Naveen-ul-Haq's caption of the post in which the Afghan bowler is standing with Gambhir. Have a look at the post here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naveen ul haq Murid (@naveen_ul_haq) × Notably, in a recent match between RCB and LSG in Lucknow, Kohli, during LSG's chase, got into an argument with Naveen. The RCB batter was seemingly very furious and had to be calmed down by Naveen's batting partner Amit Mishra and an on-field umpire.

After the match got over, Kohli and Naveen again traded words at the customary handshake. LSG's opening batter Kyle Mayers was then seen chatting with Kohli before Gambhir stepped in and took Mayers away.

Just as Kohli and Gambhir started walking away from each other, LSG mentor came back towards Kohli and the two were seen having a heated conversation. Both, Gambhir and Kohli are known for their hot-headedness on the field.

Indian Premier League (IPL) then fined all three parties involved with Kohli and Gambhir getting 100% of their match-fees as fine while Naveen was docked 50%.

The next day Kohli shared a cryptic post in his Instagram account about the incident and the caption of his story read, "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth."

RCB's official twitter handle also shared a video in which Kohli was heard saying, "If you can give it, you gotta take it, otherwise don’t give it."

There have been media reports as well claiming Kohli has written to BCCI officials about the spat with Naveen and Gambhir, saying that he has done nothing wrong.

