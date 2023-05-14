IPL 2023: LSG fielding coach Jonty Rhodes says crowd threw 'nuts and bolts' vs SRH which hit Prerak Mankad

Lucknow Super Giants players were subject to foreign objects being thrown on them during the match 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It happened during the19th over of the first innings when SRH were batting, and the play was halted for some time due to the incident.

Lucknow Super Giants fielding coach Jonty Rhodes has now said in a tweet that nuts and bolts were thrown by the crowd on the players, which hit LSG's Prerak Mankad who was fielding at long-on.

Rhodes, in reply to a tweet which reported some nuts and bolts being thrown at the LSG dugout, wrote "Not at the dugout, but at the players. They hit Prerak Mankad on the head while he was fielding at long on. #noton." Have a loot at the tweet here: Not at the dugout, but at the players. They hit Prerak Mankad on the head while he was fielding at long on. #noton https://t.co/4yxmuXh7ZF — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) May 13, 2023 × The incident happened as a controversial no-ball call was upheld as legal delivery by both on-field and third umpire after SRH decided to review it. SRH batsman Heinrich Klassen, who was at the crease during that over, wasn't really pleased with the decision, and got into an argument with the on-field umpires as well.

As the bowler, Avesh Khan, geared up to bowl his next delivery, LSG's head coach Andy Flower and mentor Gautam Gambhir started pointing towards the stands behind them and the on-field umpires rushed there immediately. There were chants of 'Kohli, Kohli' as well by the crowd in an apparent dig at Gautam Gambhir who recently had a scuffle with Virat Kohli in LSG vs RCB match.

SRH batsman Klassen, however, didn't condone the crowd's action and said that it broke the momentum of batting as well. "Disappointed with the crowd to be honest, that’s not what you want. That also broke the momentum, not great umpiring either," said the batsman during his mid-match interview.

As for the match, LSG chased down a target of 183 in 19.2 overs and seven wickets left, thanks to Prerak Mankad who hit unbeaten 64 off 45 balls and Nicholas Pooran who scored a fiery unbeaten 13-ball 44.

