IPL 2023: LSG batters demolish PBKS in Mohali with 257/5; miss out on record total
Story highlights
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) recorded the highest total in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season as they demolished Punjab Kings in Mohali to put 257/5 on board. The total is the second-highest in the history of IPL and missed out on the record by six runs.
Lucknow Super Giants were at their fluent best as they demolished Punjab Kings (PBKS), bowlers, all over the park to register the highest total of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign. Aided by the brilliant Marcus Stoinis (73 off 40), Kyle Mayers (54 off 24) and Nicholas Pooran (45 off 19), LSG showed no mercy on the opposition camp to register the second-highest total in IPL history.
Innings Break!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2023
72 from Stoinis
54 from Mayers
45 from Pooran
43 from Badoni@LucknowIPL put up a mammoth total of 257/5 on the board.
Scorecard - https://t.co/6If1I4omN0 #TATAIPL #PBKSvLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/gA9r66lddP
Put into bat first, LSG were at their fluent best as openers Kyle Mayers and KL Rahul (12) took the attack on PBKS as they put together an opening partnership of 41. Mayers scored the third-highest fifty in the IPL 2023 after it took only 20 balls for him which also saw him score 4 sixes and 7 fours. Mayers was hitting the ball all over the park as he took on Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada and Gurnoor Brar.
After Mayers was dismissed in the sixth over, it was Ayush Badoni (43 off 24) and Stoinis who took charge of the innings. They both put together an 89-run stand for the third wicket where Badoni scored 3 sixes and 3 fours. Stoinis also scored 5 sixes and 6 fours in his marathon innings that took LSG over 200.
At the end of the innings, Pooran took over the initiative and look set to break the record for the highest total in IPL history. However, Pooran’s wicket in the 19th over saw LSG miss out on the total with Krunal Pandya (5 off 2) and Deepak Hooda (11 off 6) ending the innings at 257/5.
Arshdeep bowled with tight lines in the last over, he gave 11 runs but took the wicket of Pooran in 19.4 overs. Pooran scored 45 off just 19 balls with seven sixes and one six.
This was also the second time in the history of IPL that a team has scored 250 plus with Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) total of 263 still the highest in the competition’s history. RCB recorded the total on 23 April 2013 against Pune Warriors India.
