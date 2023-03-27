IPL 2023 live streaming: Check how to watch IPL 2023 matches live on mobile and laptop for free

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will get underway on March 31. The first match of IPL 2023 will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. A total of 74 league matches will be played across 52 match days and the first double-header of the new season will be played on April 1st. This year, cricket fans won’t have to spend money on an OTT subscription to access the live stream of IPL 2023. Instead, this year, IPL live stream will be made available for free by Jio Cinema.

How to watch IPL Livestream for free on mobile & laptop

Unlike previous additions, Disney+Hotstar will not stream the IPL matches live. Instead, Viacom 18 grabbed the rights to live stream the matches live in India by paying a total of INR 20,500 crore to BCCI. It must be noted that Star Sports network will continue to broadcast the matches Live on TV in India.

So, Jio Cinema will stream IPL 2023 matches live in India for all users. Not only Jio subscribers, but users of all telecom providers can log into the Jio Cinema app for free and enjoy IPL matches. Even non-Jio users don’t need to pay any extra amount to watch the matches live.

People can use the Jio Cinema app for watching matches live on TV and the website for watching the matches on laptop.

How to watch IPL 2023 live on TV?

TV rights are sold under Package A which India’s official cricket board BCCI offers to Indian broadcasters. Bidding for the upcoming 5-year cycle, from 2023 to 2027, was done last June, and Disney Star made the highest bid to grab the broadcasting rights. Star network paid a total of 23,575 crores to BCCI to purchase TV broadcasting rights in the Indian subcontinent for the next 5 years.