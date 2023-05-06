IPL 2023: 'Kohli getting a 100 will be a great tribute to Dada' - Sreesanth shares thoughts ahead of DC vs RCB

Former India pacer and World Cup winner Sreesanth has backed Virat Kohli for a special moment when he takes the field at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The occasion will be a special one for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star as his side take on rock-bottom Delhi Capitals, while Sreesanth thinks it could be a special tribute to former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

“‘@ImVKohli getting a 100 will be a great tribute to Dada’, @sreesanth_36 anticipates a great #RivalryWeek clash between @DelhiCapitals & @RCBTweets!,” said Sreesanth on Starsports.

“Would love to see him running in hard and making the RCB batsmen dance to his tunes. I am looking forward to it,” added the former pacer Sreesanth.

Delhi will look to keep their remote hopes of the Playoffs alive with a win against RCB on Saturday as the contest will have big bearings. A win for DC will see them go on eight points and while a defeat will see their chances of making the last four, all but over with only four league matches to go.

A win for RCB will see them go to 12 points and in the second position with four matches in hand. Virat on the flip side will look for a special tribute where he played cricket in childhood while Ganguly will look to help lift the morale of the team who have lost six times this season. The former India skipper Ganguly is currently the Director of Cricket’ at DC.

Virat’s last visit to North did not go well despite his side’s dominating win, as he was fined 100 percent match fees for an altercation with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir.

“Virat Kohli vs Warner. It is going to be a thriller to watch as DC just won a game and RCB is one the verge of taking to the best in the league. Point no. 2 for me is Nortje, the fastest bowler in the league this year,” Sreesanth further added.

The contest between DC and RCB will kick start at 7:30 PM in Delhi on Saturday with toss taking place at 7:00 PM.

